Every Opening and Closing This Week: Turtle Boat Shutters and More

Jeremy also launched a pop-up series, Dip the Sandwich, from the space. But the brothers are now taking a break. They quietly shuttered the restaurant, which will soon become the first brick-and-mortar home of Big Apple Bodega, a chopped-cheese concept that's set to debut at the end of the month.
In a statement to Westword, the Song brothers write:
Over seven years ago, Turtle Boat opened its doors, innovating unique perspectives on poké with a focus on sustainability and supporting local producers. With a notable increase in our loyal customer base in that time (for whom we are very grateful), we outgrew the space on South Broadway years ago and have been doing a lot of extra work to continue operating there. We have been searching for a place that suits our growth, but ultimately decided to leave before the situation became completely unsustainable. We are now focused on the ever widening search for a new home, while also making time for some much needed and deserved rest.shuttered its Champa Street location after nearly fifteen years in business. Employees say they were called into a "voluntary" meeting on May 13 during which they were told the business would not be opening that day; they were offered $1,000 in severance but were not made aware that accepting the offer would make them ineligible for unemployment, they claim.
We have also considered it may be time for Turtle Boat to evolve to the next level.
We did not announce prior to closing to avoid the chaos and morbid curiosity we have seen many others deal with in similar circumstances. While some may be upset, we truly appreciate everyone who has reached out with words of support and appreciation.
In the meantime, we have planned popups (including our French dip-inspired ghost concept Dip the Sandwich) and events (such as the multi-course brewery pairing dinners we have done in the past).
On behalf of owners Darren and Chef Jeremy of Turtle Boat, it has been an honor and a privilege.
Elevated Inc. CEO and owner David Timmons disputes that, telling Westword: "We gave immediate transfer opportunities to all of our employees as well as an additional paycheck even if they stayed with the company, and we've not done anything to restrict unemployment benefits."
And Red Lobster, a much larger chain, closed dozens of locations nationwide, including four in Colorado, after its botched endless shrimp promotion forced it to consider bankruptcy.
There are also five openings to report this week, including a pair of new coffee shops. Hot Shot Coffee is located inside the Denver Creative Space + Event Venue, while the Black and Latina-owned Migas Coffee is now pouring inside Green Spaces Market in Five Points.
And we have yet another place to eat, drink and play pickleball with the debut of SportyPickle in Englewood. There's also another Detroit-style pizza option on the scene, with Detroit-born chain Via 313 opening its first Colorado outpost inside Park Meadows Mall.
Last April, the 47-year-old Chinese restaurant Twin Dragon closed its doors in Englewood. Now, the space is open once again as Wok Spicy, a new concept from the owners of Taki Sushi that features many traditional Sichuan dishes.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Get a first look at Milieu Fermentation, which debuted last week.
- Bakery Four will soon introduce a new evening pasta concept, Night Off.
OpeningsHot Shot Coffee, 3358 York Street
Migas Coffee, 2590 Walnut Street
SportyPickle, 8640 South Peoria Street, Englewood
Via 313 at Park Meadows Mall, 9595 East County Line Road, Centennial
Wok Spicy, 3021 South Broadway, Englewood
ClosuresCheba Hut, 1531 Champa Street
Red Lobster at four locations:
- 8268 East Northfield Boulevard
- 810 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
- 4455 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge
- 9067 East Westview Road, Lone Tree
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].