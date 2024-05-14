Red Lobster's Endless Shrimp Debacle Results in Four Colorado Closures

But the story is very different for Red Lobster, which has closed four of its thirteen local outposts as it deals with the fallout from a misguided move.
If there's one thing people love, it's a deal, so when the company decided to offer its Endless Shrimp promotion as a permanent menu item instead of a limited-time special, fans showed up hungry and often.
People ate so many shrimp that Red Lobster was forced to consider bankruptcy, according to an April 16 Bloomberg article. At the time, it was unclear whether the deal debacle would result in any major changes, but now the company has listed 87 locations in 27 states as temporarily closed.
In Colorado, they include these outposts:
- 8268 East Northfield Boulevard
- 810 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
- 4455 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge
- 9067 East Westview Road, Lone Tree
If it's a shrimp fix you need, we recommend opting for a local option like Jax Fish House, where you can get a quarter-pound of peel-and-eat shrimp for $6 during happy hour, or Fish N Beer, where peel-and-eat shrimp is $12 for a half-pound anytime.