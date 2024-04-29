Corsica Is an Impressive — and Surprisingly Affordable — Addition to RiNo

The area now known as RiNo was once home to several mom-and-pop restaurants, but around a decade ago, some special, locally owned spots like chef Dana Rodriguez's Work & Class and the Populist (which closed in 2019) started the neighborhood's transformation into one of the trendiest places to dine in the city.
In recent years, its reputation has attracted some out-of-state-based concepts. But as we noted when Yardbird debuted last year, not all "chains" are created equal.
Barcelona Wine Bar, which opened at 2900 Larimer Street in 2018 and serves Spanish tapas, has been embraced by locals and visitors alike. While it was founded in Norwalk, Connecticut, in 1995 and now has outposts in ten states plus Washington, D.C., it's not a cookie-cutter-style chain. Every Barcelona location is different, and the team has really embraced being a part of the RiNo community. So it's not surprising that the company chose to introduce a brand-new concept in the same neighborhood.
Corsica Wine Bar, which is now open from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily at 2801 Walnut Street, pays homage to the French island in the Mediterranean Sea where there are "mountains in the middle and it's rustic and it's hard. And it's surrounded by people having a party every summer," says creative director Drew McConnell.
The star, though, is the pink-hued mural on the exterior of the space, which was created by well-known artist Keya Tama and unveiled during the 2023 Denver Walls festival. His mother, an artist known as Faith47, created the mural at Barcelona for the same event. "One thing I think is really important is to do the work to find an artist and allow them to be them. Don't try to bend somebody," McConnell says. "Keya is a magical person. ... He believes in taking imagery that is universally appealing to cultures around the world and bringing it down to its simplest form and then putting it like a tapestry or a mosaic." The result is a vibrant piece of art that fits with the restaurant's vibes but doesn't feel at all branded or forced.
The island of Corsica has its own culinary identity, blending French, Spanish and Italian influences, which you can taste your way through here — without going broke.
If you're looking for something more substantial, opt for one of the pasta selections, like the $15 rigatoni Bolognese, or the rich Veau aux Olives (tender, slow-cooked veal), which is also $15.
Led by chef Kelly Patton, the kitchen is serving some less common specialties as well, including the must-try Vitello Tonnato ($16), an Italian dish of thinly sliced veal topped with a mayonnaise-like sauce made with tuna and served here with crispy veggies and caperberries on top.
Other favorites from our first visit include the lemony gigante beans ($6); a Caesar salad with shaved asparagus that is topped with a mountain of pecorino romano ($11); and the Mussels L'Aziminu ($17), which brings a bowl of saffron-crab broth studded with mussels and whitefish, along with garlic croutons that you can toss into the liquid and let sit for a minute or two before scooping up.
Of course, wine and cocktails also play a big role at Corsica. The wine list is long, and there are 28 by-the-glass options, including several made in Corsica. Even if you don't order vino, the team starts every meal here with what it's dubbed "sprutzo" — a pour of welcome bubbles (when we visited, it was a Lambrusco).
Even as Denver's independent, locally owned restaurants struggle with rising costs, we'll continue to see concepts from owners with deeper pockets and more locations opening within city limits. We can only hope that more of them are like Corsica and Barcelona — spots that are truly invested in being part of the neighborhood, and are downright delicious and fun.
Corsica Wine Bar is located at 2801 Walnut Street and is open from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily. For more information, visit corsicawinebar.com.