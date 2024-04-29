 New Denver Restaurant Corsica Is Impressive and Surprisingly Affordable | Westword
Corsica Is an Impressive — and Surprisingly Affordable — Addition to RiNo

This new sister concept from the team behind Barcelona Wine Bar has a stellar selection of vino, cocktails and small plates.
April 29, 2024
The mural at Corsica was created by international artist Keya Tama during the 2023 Denver Walls festival.
Molly Martin
The area now known as RiNo was once home to several mom-and-pop restaurants, but around a decade ago, some special, locally owned spots like chef Dana Rodriguez's Work & Class and the Populist (which closed in 2019) started the neighborhood's transformation into one of the trendiest places to dine in the city.

In recent years, its reputation has attracted some out-of-state-based concepts. But as we noted when Yardbird debuted last year, not all "chains" are created equal.

Barcelona Wine Bar, which opened at 2900 Larimer Street in 2018 and serves Spanish tapas, has been embraced by locals and visitors alike. While it was founded in Norwalk, Connecticut, in 1995 and now has outposts in ten states plus Washington, D.C., it's not a cookie-cutter-style chain. Every Barcelona location is different, and the team has really embraced being a part of the RiNo community. So it's not surprising that the company chose to introduce a brand-new concept in the same neighborhood.

Corsica Wine Bar, which is now open from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily at 2801 Walnut Street, pays homage to the French island in the Mediterranean Sea where there are "mountains in the middle and it's rustic and it's hard. And it's surrounded by people having a party every summer," says creative director Drew McConnell.
click to enlarge
Corsica is open until 1 a.m. every day.
Molly Martin
Located in a building that was a long-vacant warehouse with dirt floors before renovations, the team has kept some of the rustic design details intact. "We inherited the most amazing ceilings in here," McConnell notes, and much of the original brick remains. The space is smartly separated into three dining areas and has a large central bar. Decor details include antique finds and photographs taken in both Corsica and Denver, and the mismatched floral plates were purchased from local thrift shops.

The star, though, is the pink-hued mural on the exterior of the space, which was created by well-known artist Keya Tama and unveiled during the 2023 Denver Walls festival. His mother, an artist known as Faith47, created the mural at Barcelona for the same event. "One thing I think is really important is to do the work to find an artist and allow them to be them. Don't try to bend somebody," McConnell says. "Keya is a magical person. ... He believes in taking imagery that is universally appealing to cultures around the world and bringing it down to its simplest form and then putting it like a tapestry or a mosaic." The result is a vibrant piece of art that fits with the restaurant's vibes but doesn't feel at all branded or forced.

The island of Corsica has its own culinary identity, blending French, Spanish and Italian influences, which you can taste your way through here — without going broke.
click to enlarge a dish topped with sliced cucumber and cauliflower florets
The combination of veal and tuna may sound odd to some, but the Vitello Tonnato is a real treat.
Molly Martin
As at Barcelona, the focus is on small, shareable plates, all of which are priced under $20 — with many landing closer to $10. While you could go big, ordering a table full of options, you can also easily have a treat on a budget with options such as $5 housemade vinegar potato chips with chive aioli and a bowl of warm, herby olives for $7.

If you're looking for something more substantial, opt for one of the pasta selections, like the $15 rigatoni Bolognese, or the rich Veau aux Olives (tender, slow-cooked veal), which is also $15.

Led by chef Kelly Patton, the kitchen is serving some less common specialties as well, including the must-try Vitello Tonnato ($16), an Italian dish of thinly sliced veal topped with a mayonnaise-like sauce made with tuna and served here with crispy veggies and caperberries on top.

Other favorites from our first visit include the lemony gigante beans ($6); a Caesar salad with shaved asparagus that is topped with a mountain of pecorino romano ($11); and the Mussels L'Aziminu ($17), which brings a bowl of saffron-crab broth studded with mussels and whitefish, along with garlic croutons that you can toss into the liquid and let sit for a minute or two before scooping up.
click to enlarge a bowl of mussels in a yellow broth
The mussels at Corsica come with croutons to soak up the saffron-crab broth.
Molly Martin
While there are plans to add happy hour and brunch, Corsica is currently focused on introducing its late-night menu, which will be available starting at 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. It includes options like the guanciale burger ($13) made with beef and veal topped with fontina and giardiniera, and fish and chips with sauce gribiche ($13), along with plenty of smaller snacks.

Of course, wine and cocktails also play a big role at Corsica. The wine list is long, and there are 28 by-the-glass options, including several made in Corsica. Even if you don't order vino, the team starts every meal here with what it's dubbed "sprutzo" — a pour of welcome bubbles (when we visited, it was a Lambrusco).
click to enlarge a martini on a silver tray with olives and lemon zest in a bowl
Corsica's martini, with extra on the side.
Molly Martin
The drink menu includes a Lambrusco punch for $12, which can be ordered for a group and served in a large glass bowl for $80; a frozen Pastis libation that's ideal for sipping on the patio ($12); four different spritzes; and ten house cocktails ($12-$17). The lineup boasts some fun flavor notes — like the Le Rigmarole, with honeydew, milk powder and a dusting of fennel pollen — as well as details that make each option feel special, such as the martini served on a silver tray with a variety of garnishes on the side and an extra pour waiting on ice. N/A options, aperitifs and beer like Ratio's Cityscape lager on tap and bottles of Peroni round out the beverage selection.

Even as Denver's independent, locally owned restaurants struggle with rising costs, we'll continue to see concepts from owners with deeper pockets and more locations opening within city limits. We can only hope that more of them are like Corsica and Barcelona —  spots that are truly invested in being part of the neighborhood, and are downright delicious and fun.

Corsica Wine Bar is located at 2801 Walnut Street and is open from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily. For more information, visit corsicawinebar.com.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Molly Martin
