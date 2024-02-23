New Saigon Restaurant to Shutter After Service on Sunday

In 2015, the couple sold the restaurant side, but reassumed ownership soon after. Then in 2017, the Nguyens sold the restaurant once again, to brother-sister team Bao and Mai Vu.
In the years since, Thoa and An, who were among our people to watch in 2024, struck out on their own. An opened Savory Vietnam, which she shuttered in late 2023 with plans to open a new concept later this year.
Thoa is the owner of Banh & Butter Bakery Cafe, which debuted at 9935 East Colfax Avenue in 2022. Last year, she showed off her baking skills on the Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship.
What's Next?
The Nguyens still own New Saigon Bakery and Deli at 640 South Federal Boulevard, and "we're just going to continue doing what we're doing right now," says Thoa and An's sister Thu.
As for the space at 630 South Federal, Thu notes that there are no set plans for its future. Through Sunday, New Saigon Restaurant will be open there from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.