Savory Vietnam Will Close December 15

"It's true, it's happening," says chef An Nguyen, the owner of Savory Vietnam at 2200 West Alameda Avenue, which will close on December 15 after nearly five years in business.
Nguyen grew up helping her parents, Ha Pham and Thai Nguyen, run New Saigon, which they owned until 2017. After they retired, she continued to operate New Saigon Bakery & Deli with her sister Thoa (now the owner of Banh & Butter Bakery Cafe).
In 2019, Nguyen opened Savory Vietnam in the expansive space once home to King's Land Seafood, serving a pages-long menu of Vietnamese specialties and earning accolades, including being named Best Vietnamese Restaurant in Westword's Best of Denver issue in both 2021 and 2022.
Savory Vietnam has been doing well, Nguyen says, but "the lease just got too high. ... I'm the main chef, but I have partners that are older, and we just decided to disperse and go our own way."
The rent spike "caught us off guard," she adds. "We don't know why it happened. Maybe the landlord saw we were doing well and they wanted to increase it. But in order to pay more, we'd have to pass some of that cost on to our customers. It just didn't make sense."
"Honestly, I'm okay with Savory Vietnam closing, because I've always wanted to do something a little smaller to showcase more of my cuisine, my way," she continues. The recipes she's been using were passed down from her mom, but "over the years, I've elevated them and made them my own."
Her next project will give her even more freedom to showcase her passion for Vietnamese cuisine, she notes, adding that she will also have more experience as an owner. "It was definitely a learning process of opening up my first business," Nguyen says. "Hopefully in the future, I can apply everything I learned here and implement it in my new business."
Ultimately, "I'm excited for this next journey," she concludes. "It's not goodbye, it's see you soon."
Savory Vietnam is located at 2200 West Alameda Avenue and will be open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through December 15. For more information, visit savoryvietnam.com or follow @savoryvietnam on Instagram.