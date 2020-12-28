There's a lot to celebrate as we get ready to ring in 2023, including the fact that for the last twelve months, restaurants and bars were able to operate without any pandemic-related restrictions or regulations. Now, many of our favorites are getting ready to celebrate in big ways, with New Year's Eve dinners, parties and revelry all over town.
Here are the best places to eat and drink on New Year's Eve:
American Elm: The five-course prix fixe tasting menu comes with optional full or half wine pairings. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $115-$190, American Elm, 4132 West 38th Avenue, 720-749-3186, amelm.com.
Apple Blossom: Dig into caviar and champagne in addition to the regular menu. Seating starts at 5 p.m., Apple Blossom (inside Hyatt Centric Downtown Denver) 822 18th Street, 303-301-8999, appleblossomdenver.com.
Adrift: This tiki bar is throwing a '70s disco bash for NYE and costumes are encouraged, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $10, Adrift, 218 South Broadway, eventbrite.com.
Avanti Boulder: The food hall keeps it simple with no cover and no reservations, just dancing and holiday cocktails. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., free admission, Avanti Boulder, 1401 Pearl Street, Boulder, 720-343-7757, boulder.avantifandb.com.
Avanti Denver: Brave what are sure to be massive crowds for an open bar and midnight toast. 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $90, Avanti Denver, 3200 Pecos Street, 720-269-4778, avantifandb.com.
The Bar Car: The classic dive is offering free bubbles at midnight to all guests. 9 p.m.-1 a.m., free admission, The Bar Car, 819 Colorado Boulevard, 720-524-8099, denverbarcar.com.
Bar Red: Enjoy the full menu plus live music from Ruste Juxx and special guests. 9 p.m., $25, Bar Red, 437 West Colfax Avenue, 309-490-4966, facebook.com.
The Bindery: The candle-lit celebration includes a five-course prix fixe menu and a free glass of bubbly. 7 p.m., $150, 1817 Central Street, 303-993-2364, exploretock.com.
Blackbelly: Chef Hosea Rosenberg's eatery is offering a five course NYE meal at its chef's counter. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $140 per person, optional drink pairing $60, Blackbelly, 1606 Conestoga Street, Boulder, 303-247-1000, exploretock.com.
Cattivella: Order from the special NYE menu or the Italian mainstay's regular menu and you'll go home with free black-eyed peas and a recipe to cook them for luck in 2023. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $75-$105, Cattivella, 10195 East 29th Drive, 303-645-3779, cattivelladenver.com.
Centro Mexican Kitchen: Enjoy a four-course prix fixe dinner with optional wine and cocktail pairings. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $62 and up, Centro Mexican Kitchen, 950 Pearl Street, Boulder, 303-442-7771, centromexican.com.
Citizen Rail: Vegan mushroom Bolognese shares space with veal and lobster on this NYE prix fixe menu. 5-11 p.m., $125, Citizen Rail, 1899 16th Street, 303-323-0017, citizenrail.com.
Corrida: Show up for a free cocktail, dancing and midnight toast, or go whole hog with a luxe tasting menu and wine pairings. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $20-$250, Corrida, 1023 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-1333, opentable.com.
El Five: The same four-course dinner will be served on New Year's Eve and Day, so don't fret if you can't snag NYE reservations. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $125-$180, El Five, 2930 Umatilla Street, 303-524-9193, ediblebeats.com/el-five.
FlyteCo Tower: The Catch Me If You Can-themed bash includes games and grub. 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $89-$1,080, FlyteCo Tower, 3120 Uinta Street, 720-708-8833, flytecotower.com.
The Fort: Three courses and cannon blasts are on the prix fixe menu. $72-$78, The Fort,
19192 Highway 8, Morrison, 303-697-4771, thefort.com.
Frasca Food and Wine: Get on the reservation wait list for this five-course dinner. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $250, Frasca Food and Wine, 1738 Pearl Street, Boulder, 303-442-6966, exploretock.com.
Glo Noodle House: Enjoy a whopping nine courses at dinner; beverage pairings are optional. 6 and 8:30 p.m., $65-$110, Glo Noodle House, 4450 West 38th Avenue, 303-993-4180, exploretock.com.
Holidaily Brewing Co.: The four-course beer-pairing dinner is entirely gluten-free and can be made dairy-free on request. 6-8 p.m., $70, 801 Brickyard Circle, Golden, 303-278-2337, eventbrite.com.
Humboldt Kitchen & Bar: Expect a special NYE menu and free glass of champagne with purchase of an entree. Seating starts at 5 p.m., Humboldt Kitchen & Bar, 1700 Humboldt Street, 303-813-1700, humboldtkitchenandbar.com.
Il Posto: The NYE menu includes a whole red snapper with salsa verde that serves three. Starts at 5 p.m., Il Posto, 2601 Larimer Street, 303-394-0100, ilpostodenver.com.
Jax Fish House: All locations are offering a four-course prix fixe seafood dinner. $85, Jax Fish House, three Denver and Boulder locations, jaxfishhouse.com.
Kachina Cantina: The NYE special includes mole negro-rubbed rib-eye with chimichurri butter and grilled lemon asparagus. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $32, Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee Street, 720-460-2728, kachinadenver.com.
La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal: The restaurant is roasting a whole pig and four cow heads to ring in the new year; the cost includes roasted veggies, salsas, tortillas and beer, mezcal and prosecco for two. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $95 for two, La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, 2233 Larimer Street, 720-519-1060, eventbrite.com.
Le Bilboquet: Call the fancy Frenchy restaurant to book your table for its four-course menu. 5 p.m. or 8 p.m., $135-$195, Le Bilboquet, 299 St. Paul Street, 303-835-9999, lebilboquetdenver.com.
License No. 1: Dressed-to-impress guests get live music from Von Disco, a champagne toast and late-night bites. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $25, 2115 13th Street (inside Hotel Boulderado), Boulder, 303-443-0486, license1boulderado.com.
Linger: Enjoy an international four-course menu with optional creative cocktails. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $75-$115, Linger, 2030 West 30th Avenue, 303-993-3120, ediblebeats.com/linger.
Local Jones: The NYE menu includes luxe one-night-only specials. Live music starts at 9:30 p.m. Seating starts at 5 p.m., Local Jones (inside Halcyon Hotel), 249 Columbine Street, 720-772-5022, halcyonhotelcherrycreek.com.
Mercury Cafe: Ring in the New Year with the annual erotic poetry festival followed by dancing and live music. 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $15-$50, Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street, 303-294-9258, mercurycafe.com.
Misfit Snackbar: Indulge in classy caviar, champagne and crunchy fried chicken. Seating starts at 6 p.m., $72, Misfit Snackbar (inside Middleman), 3401 East Colfax Avenue, 201-679-7079, instagram.com/misfitsnackbar.
Nocturne: Indulge in a multi-course dinner with live jazz, or opt for music only in the bar. Seating starts at 6 p.m., $65-$225, Nocturne, 1330 27th Street, 303-295-3333, nocturnejazz.com.
Noisette: The French eatery's five-course meal is offered in vegetarian and meat options. Seating starts at 5:30 p.m., $175 and up, Noisette, 3254 Navajo Street, 720-769-8103, noisettedenver.com.
Oak at Fourteenth: Reservations are a must for the five-course Scandinavian-inspired NYE menu. 5-10 p.m., $85 and up, Oak at Fourteenth, 1400 Pearl Street, Boulder, 303-444-3622, oakatfourteenth.com.
Ocean Prime: The NYE special is sea bass with blue crab, asparagus and lemon-herb wine sauce. Seating starts at 2 p.m., Ocean Prime, 1665 Larimer Street, 303-825-3663 and 8000 East Belleview Avenue, Greenwood Village, 303-552-3000, ocean-prime.com.
Ophelia's: The former brothel offers a limited (but fun!) menu along with a Y2K dance party with DJs and dance performances. Dinner seating starts at 5 p.m., show doors at 8 p.m., $48 and up, Ophelia's, 1215 20th Street, 303-993-8023, opheliasdenver.com.
Panzano: The five-course tasting menu includes pasta with truffles and surf and turf. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $75, Panzano, 909 17th Street, 303-296-3525, panzano-denver.com.
Perdida: The Mexican spot is serving a four-course menu as well as free ice luge shots and a specialty champagne list. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $100, Perdida, 1066 South Gaylord Street, 303-529-1365, perdidakitchen.com.
Point Easy: The laid-back joint is offering its regular menu plus a few specials for dinner and a late-night menu from 10 p.m. to midnight. Reservations aren't required but are recommended. Seating starts at 5; 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Point Easy, 2000 East 28th Avenue, 303-233-5656, pointeasydenver.com.
The Post Chicken & Beer: All Post locations have afternoon à la carte menus that include half-price beer flights. Seating starts at 4 p.m., The Post Chicken & Beer, five Denver and Boulder-area locations, postchickenandbeer.com.
Postino: The wine bar is offering a mix-and-match board of its popular bruschetta plus a bottle of premium bubbles. 5 p.m.-12 a.m., $50, Postino, three Denver-area locations, postinowinecafe.com.
Primitive Beer: The taproom will be pouring cellared and reserve Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen bottles all afternoon. 12-6 p.m., free admission, Primitive Beer, 2025 Ionosphere Street, Longmont, primitive.beer.com.
Root Down: The NYE menu is four courses of creative offerings; the price includes tax and tip. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $105-$150, Root Down, 1600 West 33rd Avenue, 303-993-4200, ediblebeats.com/root-down.
Seven Grand: The bar's NYE whiskey tasting includes Macallan 12, 15 and 18 years, plus the recently released Harmony Collection. 6-7:30 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m., $75, Seven Grand, 1855 Blake Street, 720-863-8975, eventbrite.com.
Spice Trade Brewery: The brewery's NYE celebration includes a five-course beer dinner and tour (and samples!) of its barrel-aging program. 6 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $125, Spice Trade Brewery, 8775 East Orchard Road, 720-710-9508, spicetradebrewing.com.
Spuntino: The Italian restaurant's six-course prix fixe menu includes spectacular wine pairings. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $125, Spuntino, 2639 West 32nd Avenue, 303-433-0949, spuntinodenver.com.
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen: Eat dinner early with the kitchen's prix fixe menu; it's also offering a short list of à la carte items. 5-8:30 p.m., $125, Sullivan Scrap Kitchen, 1740 East 17th Avenue, 720-242-6292, sullivanscrapkitchen.com.
Sunday Vinyl: Join the wait list for the sold-out, all-you-can-drink disco. 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $125, Sunday Vinyl, 1803 16th Street Mall, 720-738-1803, exploretock.com.
Swanky's Vittles and Libations: There's no cover for a night that includes a champagne toast and party favors. Free admission, Swanky's Vittles and Libations, 1938 Blake Street, 720-483-9699, swankys.com.
Tamayo: New Year's Eve starts early with bottomless brunch in the morning, or opt for a three-course dinner menu and complimentary champagne toast. Brunch 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., dinner 5-11 p.m., $42 and up, Tamayo, 1400 Larimer Street, 720-946-1433, eattamayo.com.
Tavernetta: Reserve a table for a four-course dinner and optional wine pairing. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $150-$298, Tavernetta, 1880 16th Street Mall, 720-605-1889, exploretock.com.
Toro: Fuel up with bottomless brunch or splurge on a special à la carte menu for dinner. Brunch 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m., $40 and up, Toro, 150 Clayton Lane, 303-253-3000, torodenver.com.
Uchi: Reservations are required for Uchi's NYE omakase service. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $335 for two, Uchi, 2500 Lawrence Street, 303-572-8000, uchidenver.com.
Woodie Fisher: The five-course menu includes plenty of fish and a champagne toast. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $125, Woodie Fisher, 1999 Chestnut Place, 720-643-1909, woodiefisher.com.
The Woods: This celebration includes one cocktail and appetizers, but its best offering is the spectacular city view from its rooftop patio. 9 p.m.-1 a.m., $60, the Woods (inside the Source), 3330 Brighton Boulevard, 720-467-6913, thesourcehotel.com.