Drink Festive: The Best Holiday Bars in Denver

It’s the most wonderful time of year again, and there's no better way to get into the spirit of the season than at an over-the-top holiday event. These Denver spots are certain to check off some of your holiday musts, from Christmas music and hot chocolate to cookie decorating, ugly sweaters and, of course, plenty of festive cocktails.
Here are the places you should be drinking this holiday season:
Miracle Bar at Denver Union Station
1701 Wynkoop Street
833-391-0338
The Webb Gallery Bar at Denver Union Station has been transformed with over-the-top holiday decor through December 30. The highlight of this 21-and-up pop-up is an array of Christmas-inspired cocktails, like the Santa’s Little Helper made with gin, spiced caraway syrup, eucalyptus, sage, lime and seltzer; and the Christmas Cricket, a mix of blanco tequila, vanilla liqueur, minty amaro, coco pandan, cream, mole bitters and dark chocolate. A $2 non-refundable reservation fee is donated to Children’s Hospital Colorado.
LUKI Brewery
14715 West 64th Avenue, Arvada
303-421-2603
LUKI Brewery is hosting a variety of festive events for the holiday season and launching holiday beer releases throughout December. The Pizzelle Cream Ale, Gingerbread Cookie Porter, Mexican Chocolate Stout and a Tea-infused Amber with glitter are a handful of the holiday brews. At the Arvada brewery, you’ll find a holiday market, cookie decorating, holiday movie bingo, a beer-and-cookie flight pairing and live musicians playing holiday favorites. Warm up with beer served hot, using the German Bierstacheln tradition to heat the beer with a hot poker. The fun runs from November 30 through December 31.
Snowdrift at Adrift
218 South Broadway
720-784-8111
The warm-weather tropical vibe at Adrift Tiki Bar gets a festive holiday makeover into a winter wonderland from November 29 through December 31. Red Rum Wednesdays will feature scary holiday movies, and each Thursday you’ll find a different holiday-themed event — all under snowcapped palm trees and glowing lights. Cocktails are winter- and holiday-themed, including Cranberry Thyme, a combination of bourbon, amaretto and absinthe with the seasonal flair of cranberry, ginger and cinnamon; and a piña colada-inspired eggnog. The food menu also has some holiday spirit, with seasonal items like Loco Moco Meatloaf with cranberries.
Miracle at The Rouge
7939 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
720-864-9463
The Rouge Wine Bar & Patio is home to a 21-and-up Miracle pop-up cocktail bar from November 22 through December 30. Expect plenty of Christmas cocktails alongside an extensive wine selection, plus plenty of festive decor. Try the mulled wine, served hot with tawny port, orange liqueur and spices. Shared plates, a cheese flight, a charcuterie board and pizzas are available to accompany the drinks. A $5 entry fee is donated to Whiz Kids, a nonprofit offering tutoring and mentoring to students below the literacy and poverty lines.
Call to Arms Brewing
4526 Tennyson Street
720-328-8258
Beginning December 1, Call to Arms Brewing kicks off its Big Holiday Energy seasonal celebration with plenty of events, including a stocking raffle, a holiday drag show, an ugly sweater night, a holiday market, photos with Santa, a Krampus Christmas party, a hot chocolate station and a holiday movie night. People are also encouraged to send holiday cards to the taproom to be displayed; one card will be selected to choose a charity that will receive a $200 donation. A daily advent calendar welcomes the first customer each day to reveal free pints and discounted merch, and one of the days asks people to come dressed as Santa. (If more than fifty Saint Nicks make an appearance, Call to Arms will donate $500 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.)
Hilton Denver Inverness
200 Inverness Drive West, Englewood
303-799-5800
Blazing Bright is a seasonal pop-up at the Hilton Denver Inverness, located in the Fireside Bar & Grill. Guests are met with a life-sized gingerbread cottage in the vaulted lobby, followed by a plethora of festive cocktails, including classics, creative concoctions and shots. Design your own boozy hot chocolate at the Bah-Humbug Hot Cocoa Bar, choosing from a base of vodka, tequila, rum or various liqueurs (or non-alcoholic options). Doughnut holes, chocolate-dipped pretzel sticks, hot fudge, housemade marshmallows, crushed peppermint sticks, caramel and toasted coconut are some of the optional toppers. The Angry Elf Peppermint Martini, Ugly Sweater Weather Mule and a Bad Santa Spritzer are just a few of the drink options. There are plenty of hearty bites, too, like warm spinach artichoke dip, truffle fries, steak frites and a salted caramel brownie trifle.
Miracle at The Eddy
1640 8th Street, Golden
720-442-8150
The Eddy Taproom & Hotel in Golden is welcoming this retro-holiday themed pop-up bar in the Prospect Room November 23 through December 30. Classic cocktails get a seasonal touch, like the Snowball Old-Fashioned made with rye, gingerbread, aromatic bitters, wormwood bitters and orange essence; and the Christmapolitan with vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary and absinthe mist. You can also amp up your winter experience by opting for outdoor snow globe dining on the lawn.
Zeppelin Station
3501 Wazee Street
720-862-0008
Zeppelin Station is hosting a Tim Burton-inspired pop-up, Tinseltown: Nightmare Before XMas. Tickets start at $13 and include entry and a themed drink, such as a Gingerbread Martini or Judy the Elf’s Chocolatini. You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out is made with whiskey, maple syrup, bitters and cinnamon. It’s Be-GIN-ning to Look a Lot Like Christmas is a mix of gin, cranberry, vanilla, egg white and nutmeg. There are also a handful of crafted shots, like the Grinch, with vodka, cherry and Midori, and the Milk & Cookies, with Fireball, Rumchata, whipped cream and cookies. The event runs Wednesday to Sunday, November 30 through December 30.
Miracle on Main Street
836 Main Street, Louisville
Miracle on Main in downtown Louisville runs nightly from November 22 until Christmas Eve, with festive cocktails and holiday decorations. The indoor spaces include Bittersweet Cafe, which becomes Santa’s Grotto by night, the Candy Caner Lodge by the fire, and a private VIP Sparkle Suite. There is also heated outdoor seating available (with a recommendation to dress in layers and bring a blanket). Separate times are available for family-friendly experiences, with gingerbread house decorating and hot chocolate. The $5 reservation fee goes to the Louisville Rising Marshall Fire Support Fund.
Sippin’ Santa at the Arvada Tavern
5705 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
303-690-6269
The Sippin’ Santa pop-up cocktail bar at Arvada Tavern puts a tropical twist on Christmas. Fun glasses like a Surfing Santa mug are filled with island-inspired drinks, made with no shortage of tequila and rum. The Kris Kringle Colada, for example, is a coconut-shaped glass filled with dark Jamaican rum, amaro, allspice liqueur, cream of coconut, pineapple and lime. Other options include the hot Undertow Toddy, Island of Misfit Toys, Holiday on Ice and the signature Sippin’ Santa.
Naughty List
2400 West 32nd Avenue
This pop-up from Handsome Boys Hospitality (the group behind Slashers, Casey Jones and Rino Country Club) is decked out in lights, with Christmas trees galore and plenty of holiday cocktails including boozy eggnog. Open daily through New Year's from 4 p.m. to midnight on weekdays and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends; guests are seated on a first-come, first-served basis.