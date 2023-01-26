Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

After 27 Years, Oblio's Pizzeria in Park Hill Has a New Owner

January 26, 2023 5:55AM

Oblio's has a new owner, but the pizzeria will remain much the same.
Oblio's has a new owner, but the pizzeria will remain much the same. Drew Leach
Dawn McKay can finally retire from her 27-year-old pizza joint in Park Hill, but Oblio's second act is just beginning, thanks to new owner Drew Leach.

"They have been a staple in the community. It's established, and I am excited to be part of it," says Leach, who will take over Oblio's, at 6115 East 22nd Avenue, starting February 1. "It's a dream come true."

In fact, he adds, buying the pizza spot felt more like fate — and good timing. After more than fifteen years working in the restaurant industry in both Colorado and California, Leach decided he was ready for his own venture. "I drove by the restaurant and it hit me. I used to go all the time when I was a kid and in high school," says the 34-year-old Denver native. "It's very nostalgic for me." He put together a business proposal and found an investor right away, which was lucky in itself, he adds.
Pizza will still be the crux of Oblio's.
Oblio's Pizzeria
Leach wants to maintain the nostalgic feeling of Oblio's for others, too. "We want to keep the menu somewhat similar, as we think the locals have some favorites," he explains. "I plan to add on some pizzas and do slight renovations to the space, but I'm not making any huge changes."

The McKay family opened Oblio's in 1996 and has operated it for most of its run, save for a brief break in ownership when a divorce led to the sale of the business. (The family re-purchased it in 2016.) Morgan McKay, Dawn's daughter, will still manage the spot, and Leach says he wants to keep on as much staff as possible. He recognizes the unique place the pizzeria made for itself in the neighborhood, a fact made apparent a year ago when the community rallied to help save Oblio's from closing.

At the time, Morgan spoke to Westword about the GoFundMe campaign she'd launched in November 2021. Its goal was to help cover basic costs and repairs after the price of ingredients and labor had risen, as well as close gaps in bill payments left over from the pandemic and the 2020 restaurant shutdown. The funds raised helped float Oblio's, but overall, the situation put a lot of stress on the family, especially Morgan's then-seventy-year-old mother.

The McKays were ready to let Oblio's go. But Leach stepping in is like a dream come true for Morgan: She doesn't have to leave the beloved pizzeria, but she also doesn't have to worry so much about its future. 
click to enlarge
One of the many superhero parties at Oblio's.
Oblio's Pizzeria

Aside from serving pizza, salads, breadsticks and pasta dishes, the restaurant is known for hosting a slew of family-friendly events where kids can meet superheroes, watch magic shows and rub elbows with Disney princesses. While many of these events were cut back in the past year, Leach wants to continue them in the future.

"It's impressive what they did and all the events they held," he says, adding that Morgan is helping him coordinate future programming. "I definitely don't want to take away the events the neighborhood kids have come to love."

While customers can rest assured that no major changes will be made, Leach does hope that soon there will be more (and better) seating so that Oblio's can welcome all the families and fans it has garnered over the decades.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Linnea Covington moved back to Denver after spending thirteen years in New York City and couldn't be happier to be home, exploring the Mile High and eating as much as possible, especially when it involves pizza or ice cream.
Contact: Linnea Covington

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation