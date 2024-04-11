The Team Behind Olivia Opening New Italian Restaurant Emilia in RiNo

After taking over Cafe Marmotte, a French restaurant at 290 South Downing Street, a trio of hospitality pros made a big splash when they transformed the space into an Italian eatery in February 2020.
Since then, Restaurant Olivia has become one of the top places to dine in the city, thanks to chef Ty Leon's pasta-making expertise, Heather Morrison's mastery of front-of-house operations and Austin Carson's creative beverage program. It's been a staple on our list of the Best Italian Restaurants for three years running, and in 2023, it was recognized as a recommended restaurant in Michelin's first Colorado Guide.
Now the team has announced a new venture. Emilia is slated to open in 2025 in a 3,700-square-foot space on the ground floor of the Current, a new office building at 3615 Delgany Street in RiNo.
As at Olivia, Leon will head up the culinary program while Morrison oversees service. "We have always believed that warm, gracious hospitality toward both our guests and our team has the power to make the world a better place," Morrison says. "Our service will embody this philosophy, ensuring every guest feels the heart and soul of Italy from the moment they step inside."
Carson is heading up the bar program and wine list with the help of Olivia bar director Erika Copeland and wine director Scott Thomas.
Adds Morrison, “Moreover, we will remain committed to sustainability, ensuring that our operations at both Olivia and Emilia minimize environmental impact and promote like-minded purveyors, all while maintaining the highest quality of service and cuisine.”
The news comes on the heels of a big year for the Olivia team. In addition to the Michelin recognition, it debuted an expansion in 2023 and now offers wine and pasta-making classes.
