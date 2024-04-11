 Olivia Opening New Italian Restaurant Emilia in RiNo | Westword
The Team Behind Olivia Opening New Italian Restaurant Emilia in RiNo

"Emilia will be a pure tribute to Italy,” says chef and co-owner Ty Leon.
April 11, 2024
Chef Ty Leon is known for his pasta-making skills. Restaurant Olivia
After taking over Cafe Marmotte, a French restaurant at 290 South Downing Street, a trio of hospitality pros made a big splash when they transformed the space into an Italian eatery in February 2020.

Since then, Restaurant Olivia has become one of the top places to dine in the city, thanks to chef Ty Leon's pasta-making expertise, Heather Morrison's mastery of front-of-house operations and Austin Carson's creative beverage program. It's been a staple on our list of the Best Italian Restaurants for three years running, and in 2023, it was recognized as a recommended restaurant in Michelin's first Colorado Guide.

Now the team has announced a new venture. Emilia is slated to open in 2025 in a 3,700-square-foot space on the ground floor of the Current, a new office building at 3615 Delgany Street in RiNo.
The Current is located near Number Thirty Eight and Ironton Distillery in RiNo.
According to an announcement, "Emilia will represent a heartfelt ode to Italy, drawing inspiration from the diverse regions of the country with a special emphasis on Emilia-Romagna," a region that is known as the birthplace of culinary staples such as Parmigiano Reggiano, balsamic vinegar and prosciutto di Parma.

As at Olivia, Leon will head up the culinary program while Morrison oversees service. "We have always believed that warm, gracious hospitality toward both our guests and our team has the power to make the world a better place," Morrison says. "Our service will embody this philosophy, ensuring every guest feels the heart and soul of Italy from the moment they step inside."

Carson is heading up the bar program and wine list with the help of Olivia bar director Erika Copeland and wine director Scott Thomas.
Ty Leon signing the lease for Emilia.
"While at Restaurant Olivia we pride ourselves in blending Italian cuisine with global flavors, Emilia will be a pure tribute to Italy,” Leon says. “We plan to feature a selection of antipasti, handmade pastas and delightful dolci, including housemade gelati. We are also excited to bring some of the beloved favorites from Restaurant Olivia to the table, reimagined with a twist that pays homage to Italy's rich culinary diversity."

Adds Morrison, “Moreover, we will remain committed to sustainability, ensuring that our operations at both Olivia and Emilia minimize environmental impact and promote like-minded purveyors, all while maintaining the highest quality of service and cuisine.”

The news comes on the heels of a big year for the Olivia team. In addition to the Michelin recognition, it debuted an expansion in 2023 and now offers wine and pasta-making classes.

For more information follow @emiliaristorante on Instagram or subscribe to the Restaurant Olivia newsletter at oliviadenver.com for updates.
