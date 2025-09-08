 Our Predictions for the 2025 Colorado Michelin Guide | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The 2025 Colorado Michelin Guide Is Coming: Who Will Be Seeing Stars?

The latest edition will be released on Monday, September 15.
September 8, 2025
Image: hands holding wine and cocktails
Johnny and Kasie Curiel's Alteño in Cherry Creek is one possible 2025 Michelin addition. Shawn Campbell
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Two years ago, Colorado's first Michelin Guide was released, sparking much debate over how the guide works, what spots were included, and what restaurants were left out.

One of the hottest topics was geography — Michelin only considers eateries in areas where Destination Marketing Organizations (like Visit Denver) foot the bill to cover some of the costs associated with the guide. As a result, the Colorado guide continues to cover only Denver, Boulder, Aspen and Snowmass Village, the Town of Vail and Beaver Creek Resort. That means you won't see James Beard winners Annette in Aurora or Rootstalk in Breckenridge making an appearance.

When the second edition dropped in 2024, we felt like Michelin missed the mark for several reasons, including the disappointingly low number of additions. Alma Fonda Fina was the only new starred restaurant, while just one spot was added to the Bib Gourmand list (MAKfam), along with a pair of newly recommended dining options (Brasserie Brixton and Kawa Ni).

Michelin also dropped two spots from the 2024 guide, including one of the pioneers of the local farm-to-table movement, Potager — a baffling move we hope is corrected in 2025. On the other hand, AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q was omitted from the 2024 Bib Gourmand list just ahead of the downfall of its owner, Jared Leonard, who has since been jailed on fraud charges. Maybe the Michelin Man had an inside scoop on that debacle...

Now, we're counting down the days to the release of the guide's latest edition, which will be announced on Monday, September 15.

Refresher: What do the Michelin designations mean?

  • Stars: Restaurants can earn one, two or three stars based on five criteria: quality products, the harmony of flavors, the mastery of cooking techniques, the voice and personality of the chef reflected in the cuisine, and consistency between each visit and throughout the menu. Michelin notes that several factors are not considered, including interior decor, table settings and service quality.
  • Bib Gourmand: Restaurants that serve "high quality cuisine at a good value," according to Michelin.
  • Recommended: Michelin's website describes this designation as "a sign of a chef using quality ingredients that are well cooked; simply a good meal."
click to enlarge group of people talking
Will this be the year that Sắp Sửa is recognized by Michelin?
Casey Wilson

Which restaurants might be added to the Michelin lineup this year?

It would be a surprise to see any new starred restaurants in Denver — but that's what we thought last year before Alma Fonda Fina bucked the tasting menu trend and became the first à la carte concept in the state to earn the honor. Since opening Alma Fonda Fina, owners Johnny and Kasie Curiel have added Cozobi Fonda Fina in Boulder as well as two other spots in the Mile High, Mezcaleria Alma and Alteño. It seems likely that any of those three could land in this year's Michelin mix, particularly in the recommended category.

Beyond that, we're still baffled by the spots left off last year's guide and rooting for recognition for the likes of Spuntino, Molotov, Sushi Den, Major Tom and Wildflower.

The biggest Michelin miss so far has been the exclusion of Sắp Sửa. Ni and Anna Nguyen's innovative Vietnamese restaurant has racked up a lot of national recognition since debuting in the summer of 2023 but was MIA from the 2024 guide. Will 2025 be its year?

Our one big star prediction is the same one we made last year: a second star for Frasca, which continues to shine on the scene over twenty years into its run in Boulder. 
Image: Molly Martin
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
[email protected]
Instagram
TikTok
A message from Molly Martin: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Denver’s evolving dining scene and the latest culinary innovations our community offers.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Reader: Instead of Bar Bar, More Tech Bros and Chipotle Apartments — Denver Has Lost Its Character

Opinion & Commentary

Reader: Instead of Bar Bar, More Tech Bros and Chipotle Apartments — Denver Has Lost Its Character

By Patricia Calhoun
Image: Every Opening and Closing This Week: All Aboard for Reopened Eateries at Union Station

Openings & Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: All Aboard for Reopened Eateries at Union Station

By Patricia Calhoun
Image: Eat Up Havana: Dinner and a Show at Gangnam GT Lounge &amp; Karaoke

Aurora

Eat Up Havana: Dinner and a Show at Gangnam GT Lounge & Karaoke

By Antony Bruno
Image: Raise a Glass to Denver's Best Dive Bar, Whose Remaining Walls Will Soon Come Tumbling Down

Calhoun: Wake-Up Call

Raise a Glass to Denver's Best Dive Bar, Whose Remaining Walls Will Soon Come Tumbling Down

By Patricia Calhoun
Image: Reader: Instead of Bar Bar, More Tech Bros and Chipotle Apartments — Denver Has Lost Its Character

Opinion & Commentary

Reader: Instead of Bar Bar, More Tech Bros and Chipotle Apartments — Denver Has Lost Its Character

By Patricia Calhoun
Image: Every Opening and Closing This Week: All Aboard for Reopened Eateries at Union Station

Openings & Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: All Aboard for Reopened Eateries at Union Station

By Patricia Calhoun
Image: Prost! Colorado Celebrates Oktoberfest...in September!

Events

Prost! Colorado Celebrates Oktoberfest...in September!

By Cynthia Barnes
Image: Denver’s Tastiest Green Chile Now Being Served at a Garden Center

Recommended

Denver’s Tastiest Green Chile Now Being Served at a Garden Center

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation