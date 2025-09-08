The 2025 Colorado Michelin Guide Is Coming: Who Will Be Seeing Stars?

One of the hottest topics was geography — Michelin only considers eateries in areas where Destination Marketing Organizations (like Visit Denver) foot the bill to cover some of the costs associated with the guide. As a result, the Colorado guide continues to cover only Denver, Boulder, Aspen and Snowmass Village, the Town of Vail and Beaver Creek Resort. That means you won't see James Beard winners Annette in Aurora or Rootstalk in Breckenridge making an appearance.
When the second edition dropped in 2024, we felt like Michelin missed the mark for several reasons, including the disappointingly low number of additions. Alma Fonda Fina was the only new starred restaurant, while just one spot was added to the Bib Gourmand list (MAKfam), along with a pair of newly recommended dining options (Brasserie Brixton and Kawa Ni).
Michelin also dropped two spots from the 2024 guide, including one of the pioneers of the local farm-to-table movement, Potager — a baffling move we hope is corrected in 2025. On the other hand, AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q was omitted from the 2024 Bib Gourmand list just ahead of the downfall of its owner, Jared Leonard, who has since been jailed on fraud charges. Maybe the Michelin Man had an inside scoop on that debacle...
Now, we're counting down the days to the release of the guide's latest edition, which will be announced on Monday, September 15.
Refresher: What do the Michelin designations mean?
- Stars: Restaurants can earn one, two or three stars based on five criteria: quality products, the harmony of flavors, the mastery of cooking techniques, the voice and personality of the chef reflected in the cuisine, and consistency between each visit and throughout the menu. Michelin notes that several factors are not considered, including interior decor, table settings and service quality.
- Bib Gourmand: Restaurants that serve "high quality cuisine at a good value," according to Michelin.
- Recommended: Michelin's website describes this designation as "a sign of a chef using quality ingredients that are well cooked; simply a good meal."
Which restaurants might be added to the Michelin lineup this year?It would be a surprise to see any new starred restaurants in Denver — but that's what we thought last year before Alma Fonda Fina bucked the tasting menu trend and became the first à la carte concept in the state to earn the honor. Since opening Alma Fonda Fina, owners Johnny and Kasie Curiel have added Cozobi Fonda Fina in Boulder as well as two other spots in the Mile High, Mezcaleria Alma and Alteño. It seems likely that any of those three could land in this year's Michelin mix, particularly in the recommended category.
Beyond that, we're still baffled by the spots left off last year's guide and rooting for recognition for the likes of Spuntino, Molotov, Sushi Den, Major Tom and Wildflower.
The biggest Michelin miss so far has been the exclusion of Sắp Sửa. Ni and Anna Nguyen's innovative Vietnamese restaurant has racked up a lot of national recognition since debuting in the summer of 2023 but was MIA from the 2024 guide. Will 2025 be its year?
Our one big star prediction is the same one we made last year: a second star for Frasca, which continues to shine on the scene over twenty years into its run in Boulder.