Michelin Announces Colorado Restaurant Guide Additions for 2024

A birria-style lamb shank from the now-Michelin starred Alma Fonda Fina. Shawn Campbell

Michelin Green Star Restaurants



click to enlarge Modern Chinese restaurant MAKfam takes inspiration from family recipes. Jeff Fierberg / MAKfam

Bib Gourmand Restaurants



click to enlarge Dishes like this fan-favorite broccoli could landed Kawa Ni recommended status. Kawa Ni

Special Awards

Last September, the Michelin Guide released its first Colorado edition According to Michelin, its famously undercover inspectors had "conducted a destination study" in Colorado in 2022 to determine whether to add the state to its legendary guides. Pleased with the results, the next step was meeting with the Colorado Tourism Office and other Destination Marketing Organizations, such as Visit Denver. Those that agreed to foot the bill to cover some of the marketing costs associated with launching the guide in Colorado determined which areas were included for consideration.That first edition included restaurants in Denver, Boulder, Aspen and Snowmass Village, the Town of Vail and Beaver Creek Resort. While the only Boulder restaurants the guide were all within city limits, Carly Grieff, external communications for Michelin, confirms that "the Inspection team's boundaries were county-wide (Boulder County) as they were assessing restaurants for possible inclusion" this year.Notably, Visit Aurora opted to not be a part of the Michelin guide in both 2023 and 2024, a move that eliminated its diverse dining scene from consideration. The boundaries also exclude the James Beard award winners for Best Chef in the Mountain Region for the last two years: Caroline Glover, owner of Annette at Aurora's Stanley Marketplace , and Matt Vawter, owner of Rootstalk and Radicato in Breckenridge.The guide's goal, Michelin says, is to "identify establishments serving exceptional cuisine that’s rich in flavor, remarkably executed and infused with the personality of a talented chef."Here are the 2024 additions to the Colorado Restaurant Guide:Restaurants can earn one, two or three stars based on five criteria: quality products, the harmony of flavors, the mastery of cooking techniques, the voice and personality of the chef reflected in the cuisine, and consistency between each visit and throughout the menu. Michelin also says that several factors are not considered, including interior decor, table settings and service quality.Bucking last year's trend of only awarding stars to Colorado restaurants with high-end tasting menus,, bringing the state's total to six.Chef Johnny Curiel, who was also awarded the Michelin Young Chef/Culinary Professional Award, opened Alma Fonda Fina in LoHi in December 2023 and added Cozobi Fonda Fina in Boulder in July.Beckon, DenverBosq, AspenFrasca Food and Wine, BoulderBrutø, DenverThe Wolf's Tailor, DenverGreen stars highlight restaurants at the forefront of the industry for sustainable practices. No new green stars were awarded in 2024.Blackbelly Market, BoulderBramble & Hare, BoulderBrutø, DenverThe Wolf's Tailor, DenverThese are places that offer "high-quality cuisine at a good value," according to Michelin. Generally, at Bib Gourmand restaurants in the U.S., "one would be able to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for about $50 USD (tax and gratuity not included)," former Michelin PR manager Andrew Festa toldlast year.One new restaurant earned Bib Gourmand status:AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q did not retain its Bib Gourmand status from 2023.Basta, BoulderAsh'Kara, DenverThe Ginger Pig, DenverGlo Noodle House, Denver,Hop Alley, DenverLa Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, DenverMister Oso, DenverTavernetta, DenverThese picks are "a sign of a chef using quality ingredients that are well cooked; simply a good meal," according to the Michelin website.Two restaurants were added to the recommended list in 2024:Potager, one of the city's pioneering farm-to-table eateries, was removed from the recommended list.A5 Steakhouse, DenverBarolo Grill, DenverBlackbelly Market, BoulderBramble & Hare, BoulderDio Mio, DenverDushanbe Tea House, Boulderelement 47, AspenFruition, DenverHey Kiddo, DenverGuard and Grace, DenverMarco's Coal Fired, DenverMawa's Kitchen, AspenMercantile Dining & Provision, DenverMirabelle, Beaver CreekNoisette, DenverOak at Fourteenth, BoulderOlivia, DenverOsaki's, VailProspect, AspenQ House, DenverSafta, DenverSanto, BoulderSmok, DenverSplendido at the Chateau, Beaver CreekStella's Cucina, BoulderSweet Basil, VailTemaki Den, DenverWyld, Beaver CreekZoe Ma Ma, Boulder and DenverThe guide also announced the following honorees for 2024:Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award: Jessenia Sanabria, Sweet Basil (Vail)Michelin Sommelier Award: Chris Dunaway, Element 47 (Aspen)Michelin Outstanding Service Award: Allison Anderson, BeckonMichelin Young Chef/Culinary Professional Award: Johnny Curiel, Alma Fonda Fina