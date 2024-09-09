Michelin Announces Colorado Restaurant Guide Additions for 2024

According to Michelin, its famously undercover inspectors had "conducted a destination study" in Colorado in 2022 to determine whether to add the state to its legendary guides. Pleased with the results, the next step was meeting with the Colorado Tourism Office and other Destination Marketing Organizations, such as Visit Denver. Those that agreed to foot the bill to cover some of the marketing costs associated with launching the guide in Colorado determined which areas were included for consideration.
That first edition included restaurants in Denver, Boulder, Aspen and Snowmass Village, the Town of Vail and Beaver Creek Resort. While the only Boulder restaurants the guide were all within city limits, Carly Grieff, external communications for Michelin, confirms that "the Inspection team's boundaries were county-wide (Boulder County) as they were assessing restaurants for possible inclusion" this year.
Notably, Visit Aurora opted to not be a part of the Michelin guide in both 2023 and 2024, a move that eliminated its diverse dining scene from consideration. The boundaries also exclude the James Beard award winners for Best Chef in the Mountain Region for the last two years: Caroline Glover, owner of Annette at Aurora's Stanley Marketplace, and Matt Vawter, owner of Rootstalk and Radicato in Breckenridge.
The guide's goal, Michelin says, is to "identify establishments serving exceptional cuisine that’s rich in flavor, remarkably executed and infused with the personality of a talented chef."
Here are the 2024 additions to the Colorado Restaurant Guide:
Restaurants can earn one, two or three stars based on five criteria: quality products, the harmony of flavors, the mastery of cooking techniques, the voice and personality of the chef reflected in the cuisine, and consistency between each visit and throughout the menu. Michelin also says that several factors are not considered, including interior decor, table settings and service quality.
Bucking last year's trend of only awarding stars to Colorado restaurants with high-end tasting menus, Michelin awarded one star to Alma Fonda Fina this year, bringing the state's total to six.
Chef Johnny Curiel, who was also awarded the Michelin Young Chef/Culinary Professional Award, opened Alma Fonda Fina in LoHi in December 2023 and added Cozobi Fonda Fina in Boulder in July.
Retained one star:
Beckon, Denver
Bosq, Aspen
Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder
Brutø, Denver
The Wolf's Tailor, Denver
Michelin Green Star Restaurants
Green stars highlight restaurants at the forefront of the industry for sustainable practices. No new green stars were awarded in 2024.
Retained a green star:
Blackbelly Market, Boulder
Bramble & Hare, Boulder
Brutø, Denver
The Wolf's Tailor, Denver
Bib Gourmand Restaurants
These are places that offer "high-quality cuisine at a good value," according to Michelin. Generally, at Bib Gourmand restaurants in the U.S., "one would be able to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for about $50 USD (tax and gratuity not included)," former Michelin PR manager Andrew Festa told Westword last year.
One new restaurant earned Bib Gourmand status: MAKfam, which opened in the Baker neighborhood last October.
AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q did not retain its Bib Gourmand status from 2023.
Retained Bib Gourmand status:
Basta, Boulder
Ash'Kara, Denver
The Ginger Pig, Denver
Glo Noodle House, Denver,
Hop Alley, Denver
La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, Denver
Mister Oso, Denver
Tavernetta, Denver
These picks are "a sign of a chef using quality ingredients that are well cooked; simply a good meal," according to the Michelin website.
Two restaurants were added to the recommended list in 2024: Brasserie Brixton and Kawa Ni.
Potager, one of the city's pioneering farm-to-table eateries, was removed from the recommended list.
Retained recommended status:
A5 Steakhouse, Denver
Barolo Grill, Denver
Blackbelly Market, Boulder
Bramble & Hare, Boulder
Dio Mio, Denver
Dushanbe Tea House, Boulder
element 47, Aspen
Fruition, Denver
Hey Kiddo, Denver
Guard and Grace, Denver
Marco's Coal Fired, Denver
Mawa's Kitchen, Aspen
Mercantile Dining & Provision, Denver
Mirabelle, Beaver Creek
Noisette, Denver
Oak at Fourteenth, Boulder
Olivia, Denver
Osaki's, Vail
Prospect, Aspen
Q House, Denver
Safta, Denver
Santo, Boulder
Smok, Denver
Splendido at the Chateau, Beaver Creek
Stella's Cucina, Boulder
Sweet Basil, Vail
Temaki Den, Denver
Wyld, Beaver Creek
Zoe Ma Ma, Boulder and Denver
Special AwardsThe guide also announced the following honorees for 2024:
Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award: Jessenia Sanabria, Sweet Basil (Vail)
Michelin Sommelier Award: Chris Dunaway, Element 47 (Aspen)
Michelin Outstanding Service Award: Allison Anderson, Beckon
Michelin Young Chef/Culinary Professional Award: Johnny Curiel, Alma Fonda Fina