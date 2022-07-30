Reader: Soon Denver Will Be a City of Just Condos and Apartments

Yes, it was a link in a chain, but it was one of the city's few late-night options, and a cheap spot for many working or living in the neighborhood — many of whom are sharing thoughts on the Westword Facebook post with the news. Says John:
I will miss it. The staff was super-friendly and it had that classic diner charm.Responds Jessica:
Sorry, no tears were shed at its passing. I worked there for a stint. Because we weren't allowed to close due to an agreement with La Quinta, I ended up pulling a triple shift in a snowstorm. Dinner to graveyard to breakfast/lunch. I worked a lot of doubles because people called in, and while I would consider myself a good server, the tips didn't reflect that. Made much more money serving elsewhere. Also...having to promote pie sales on the phone while you had five tables was bullshit.Notes Clint:
Part of the problem was their most special item was muffins, not pies! Know your strength.Adds Shirley:
This really sucks! Good place to eat and great pies and muffins. I live in this neighborhood and what we need is another apartment complex? Get serious.Offers Dena:
This just sucks. Love their pie.Says Tim:
More and more restaurants closing. Pretty soon this will just be a city of condos and apartments and nothing else.
More $2200/months apartments in Denver!?!! Yay!!!Concludes Nora:
End of an era.Did you go to this Perkins? What's your go-to breakfast/late-night spot now? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]