Reader: Soon Denver Will Be a City of Just Condos and Apartments

The last Perkins in Denver is gone . Its spot on South Colorado Boulevard, along with the neighboring La Quinta, will be knocked down for an apartment complex.Yes, it was a link in a chain, but it was one of the city's few late-night options, and a cheap spot for many working or living in the neighborhood — many of whom are sharing thoughts on the Westword Facebook post with the news. Says John:Responds Jessica:Notes Clint:Adds Shirley:Offers Dena:Says Tim:Concludes Nora:Did you go to this Perkins? What's your go-to breakfast/late-night spot now? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]