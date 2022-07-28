Support Us

Pie No More: Denver's Only Perkins Has Closed

July 28, 2022 11:19AM

The Perkins on Colorado Boulevard closed on July 25.
Restaurant and bar closures are on the rise. Longtime staples Bonnie Brae Tavern, Annie's Cafe, Bucksnort Saloon and LoHi SteakBar were among the closures in June. This month, Park Tavern and Sexy Pizza closed in Capitol Hill (though Sexy Pizza is still operating out of a ghost kitchen as it looks for a new location), and Mas Kaos in Berkeley is gone. Over in Park Hill, Tables has announced that its last day will be August 6, while the Saucy Noodle, another Bonnie Brae classic, will shutter after service on August 14.

But it's not just Denver's independent restaurants that are disappearing. The sign has already been removed from the space at 1995 South Colorado Boulevard that until Monday was occupied by the Mile High's sole remaining Perkins. There are still three other Colorado locations: in Longmont, Loveland and Colorado Springs.

In May, BusinessDen reported that the Perkins site, along with the dilapidated La Quinta Inn at 1997 South Colorado Boulevard, will become an apartment complex.
click to enlarge
The Perkins and La Quinta Inn at Colorado and Evans will be knocked down to make room for a new apartment complex.
Molly Martin
The loss of a link in a national chain may not seem like something to lament the way we do places like Bonnie Brae Tavern and Annie's. But for those who live and work in the neighborhood, Perkins was a comforting spot to find friendly staff and a cheap, reliable meal — plus a free slice of pie on Mondays. For many University of Denver students, this Perkins was once a go-to for late-night food; it was the only 24- hour restaurant in the immediate area. (In recent months, it had begun closing at midnight.)

Soon, though, its former site will house another shiny new development. And before that, the construction project creating that development will lead to even more congestion on the already very congested Colorado Boulevard.

In the meantime, anyone looking to fill the Perkins void with daytime diner coffee and affordable, heaping plates of eggs and hash browns should head to Pete's University Cafe, just down the street at East Evans and South University — it's currently open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. 
