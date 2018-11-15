 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
The former Pic's Corner Bar has been behind protective fencing for years.EXPAND
The former Pic's Corner Bar has been behind protective fencing for years.
Westword

Pic's Corner Bar About to Bite the Dust

Patricia Calhoun | November 15, 2018 | 11:59am
AA

Back in the early ’90s, when the troubled Pic's Corner Bar finally gave up the ghost, it was the worst neighbor in a not very good neighborhood, where stabbings and other bad behavior were regularly reported.

But that was then. Now the empty Pic's building stands in the middle of a stretch of West 32nd Avenue that's one of the hottest dining areas in town — just down the street from Bar Dough, Uncle and Highland Tap & Burger, just up the hill from the ultra-hip Lady Jane bar in the spiffy new complex that replaced Dickinson Plaza.

Despite the action all around the corner where Pic's stands, the property has sat vacant for nearly two decades. And now the last vestige of Pic's is about to bite the dust: The building is slated to be knocked down today.

"Going down to make way for our new office/retail building," confirms CityStreet Investors' Joe Vostrejs. "I actually did go in there once when it was Pic’s Corner. It was a biker bar, as I remember."

A biker bar, the dirtiest of dives, but also a neighborhood bar for a neighborhood that's now long gone.

Did you ever drink at Pic's Corner Bar? Share your memories in a comment or email cafe@westword.com.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: