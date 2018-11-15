Pic's Corner Bar About to Bite the Dust

The former Pic's Corner Bar has been behind protective fencing for years.

Back in the early ’90s, when the troubled Pic's Corner Bar finally gave up the ghost, it was the worst neighbor in a not very good neighborhood, where stabbings and other bad behavior were regularly reported.

But that was then. Now the empty Pic's building stands in the middle of a stretch of West 32nd Avenue that's one of the hottest dining areas in town — just down the street from Bar Dough, Uncle and Highland Tap & Burger, just up the hill from the ultra-hip Lady Jane bar in the spiffy new complex that replaced Dickinson Plaza.