Pizzeria Locale and Jennifer Jasinski Team Up for Work Options for Women

Pizzeria Locale and Rioja will be selling this fig and prosciutto pizza for all of November to benefit Work Options for Women.

Pizzeria Locale has been bringing in guest chefs to design specialty pizzas to raise money for charitable organizations for the past couple of years. Josh Pollack, founder of Rosenberg's bagels, came up with a Hawaiian pie with Taylor Pork Roll and pineapple, Steven Redzikowski brought in his meatball game from Oak at Fourteenth and Acorn, and Alex Seidel of Fruition and Mercantile used carbonara as the inspiration for his creation topped with prosciutto, smoked mozzarella, peas and an egg yolk. For the month of November, James Beard award-winning chef Jennifer Jasinski will take over the program with a fig and prosciutto pizza for a good cause.

For past fundraisers, the two Denver locations of Pizzeria Locale (at 550 Broadway and 3484 West 32nd Avenue) have donated a percentage of each specialty pizza sold for one day, but this time around, one dollar of every fig and procsciutto pizza sold from November 1-30 will go to Work Options for Women, which creates opportunities for sustained employment for women in the food service industry through training and ongoing support.