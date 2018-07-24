At Punch Bowl Social, Virtual Reality Is a Shared Experience

Strapping on an alien-like headset attached by a cord to the ceiling while donning digital-screen goggles and headphone flaps that cut off the outside world isn’t something I’d normally think of doing with friends — especially when doing so means entering a virtual world where my virtual self is fighting for her life, targeted by enemy invaders.

But Punch Bowl Social, the Denver restaurant, arcade and overall “fun zone for adults,” is giving the increasingly popular phenomenon of virtual-reality video games a unique social spin. The new addition to the Denver-based company's location at 65 Broadway debuted on Wednesday, July 18.

“I think we’re at the forefront of a trend,” says a representative of the eatertainment venue.