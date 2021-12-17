Cocktails, Wine, Sprits and a Kitchen Coming to Raíces Brewing

"We’ve been developing this piece for quite some time now, and we're phasing it in," says Raíces co-owner Jose Beteta. "It's something new and different for people to come and experience."
Liquor is a staple of many Latin American celebrations, and "since we are not just representing one piece of Latin America, but the whole continent," Beteta says, he wants to include everything from Mexican tequila to cocktails like mojitos and Cuba libres, piscos sours, piña coladas and caipirinhas.
The first thing to be added to the menu now that Raíces has been approved for a brewpub license (which is required in order for a brewery to serve wine and spirits) is wine. In particular, those made by wineries with Latino ownership, whether they are in the United States or other countries. Beteta says he hopes to have some on the menu by late December and into early January.
"This was definitely within our plans from the very beginning. It's an expansion of our vision, and it will be a complementary piece to what we're already doing," he adds. "We're very excited."
In the meantime, Beteta recommends trying Cosecha, a beer made with pineapple purée and locally grown and roasted peppers. Brewed with Belgian yeast, it comes in at 10.8 percent ABV.