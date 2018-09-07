Paramount Cafe Co-Owner Discusses Closing Four Restaurants

The Paramount Cafe, owned by Premier Ventures Inc., closed on Monday, September 3, after 33 years in business on the 16th Street Mall. Mike Plancarte and John Ott, the owners of Premier, also announced they would be closing their other three establishments, Lala's Pizza + Wine Bar, Govnr's Park Tavern and Marlowe's, by the end of the year.

Why would a seemingly successful restaurant group close up shop? Among the reasons, Plancarte cites a combination of increased competition leading to a labor shortage and the rising costs of doing business. "There wasn't one big factor," he notes. "The advent of all these new restaurants and breweries and delivery companies is part of it."

Landlords are often vilified when longstanding businesses go under. But according to Plancarte, "We have a great relationship with our landlords. But we weren't going to be sustainable, so we thought it would be better to go out with our heads held high."