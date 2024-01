TGI Friday's Is Out in Colorado, Another Tikka & Grill Debuts and More Openings and Closings

click to enlarge Roaming Buffalo Golden closed after nearly four years. Danielle Lirette

While many growing out-of-state restaurant chains have been moving into Colorado, some older brands are on their way out. One disappeared completely last week, when TGI Friday's closed its last two locations in the state without warning; at the same time, the company closed 34 other outposts across the country. "By strengthening our franchise model and closing underperforming stores, we are creating an unprecedented opportunity for Fridays to drive forward its vision for the future," Ray Risley, U.S. president and chief operating officer, announced optimistically.Two locally owned businesses also said goodbye this week: Roaming Buffalo shuttered its Golden spot in order to concentrate on its original location on South Downing Street, and Baba & Pop's closed its pierogi-focused eatery . Its owners plan to open a new production kitchen in Florence, South Carolina.Those closings were balanced by three additions to the scene. Lucy Coffee House is celebrating its grand opening in Aurora on Saturday, January 6; it specializes in Yirgacheffe coffee imported from Ethiopia. There's a new club, Riot House, located in the former Real World house on Market Street (long before that, it was home to Bella and B-52 ). Rounding out the openings is the third location of one of our favorite Indian eateries, Tikka and Grill ; it took over the Englewood building that was most recently Taaz Tavern (and Copper Pot before that).On pause is longtime Larimer Square staple Rioja, which is closed through January 21 for kitchen renovations.In other openings-and-closings news:Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week: Lucy Coffee House , 14048 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora Riot House , 1920 Market StreetTikka and Grill, 2796 South Broadway, Englewood Rioja , 1431 Larimer Street (for renovations through January 21)Baba & Pop's Pierogi, 9945 East Colfax Avenue, AuroraRoaming Buffalo BBQ, 17121 South Golden Road, GoldenTGI Friday's, 8104 Northfield Boulevard and 125 Ken Pratt Boulevard, Longmont