TGI Friday's Is Out in Colorado, Another Tikka & Grill Debuts and More Openings and Closings

Two locally owned businesses also said goodbye this week: Roaming Buffalo shuttered its Golden spot in order to concentrate on its original location on South Downing Street, and Baba & Pop's closed its pierogi-focused eatery. Its owners plan to open a new production kitchen in Florence, South Carolina.
Those closings were balanced by three additions to the scene. Lucy Coffee House is celebrating its grand opening in Aurora on Saturday, January 6; it specializes in Yirgacheffe coffee imported from Ethiopia. There's a new club, Riot House, located in the former Real World house on Market Street (long before that, it was home to Bella and B-52). Rounding out the openings is the third location of one of our favorite Indian eateries, Tikka and Grill; it took over the Englewood building that was most recently Taaz Tavern (and Copper Pot before that).
On pause is longtime Larimer Square staple Rioja, which is closed through January 21 for kitchen renovations.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Catch up on the nearly 300 new spots that debuted in 2023.
- Food truck High Society Pizza will open a brick-and-mortar next month.
- The owner of Adobo will soon debut a food truck park in Wheat Ridge.
Lucy Coffee House, 14048 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora
Riot House, 1920 Market Street
Tikka and Grill, 2796 South Broadway, Englewood
Restaurants and bars that closed temporarily this week:*
Rioja, 1431 Larimer Street (for renovations through January 21)
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
Baba & Pop's Pierogi, 9945 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Roaming Buffalo BBQ, 17121 South Golden Road, Golden
TGI Friday's, 8104 Northfield Boulevard and 125 Ken Pratt Boulevard, Longmont
*or earlier and not reported
Email [email protected].