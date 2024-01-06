 TGI Friday's Is Out in Colorado More Restaurant Openings and Closings | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

TGI Friday's Is Out in Colorado, Another Tikka & Grill Debuts and More Openings and Closings

Catch up on the dining scene action from the first week of 2024.
January 6, 2024
Tikka & Grill now has two locations.
Tikka & Grill now has two locations. Molly Martin
Share this:
While many growing out-of-state restaurant chains have been moving into Colorado, some older brands are on their way out. One disappeared completely last week, when TGI Friday's closed its last two locations in the state without warning; at the same time, the company closed 34 other outposts across the country. "By strengthening our franchise model and closing underperforming stores, we are creating an unprecedented opportunity for Fridays to drive forward its vision for the future," Ray Risley, U.S. president and chief operating officer, announced optimistically.

Two locally owned businesses also said goodbye this week: Roaming Buffalo shuttered its Golden spot in order to concentrate on its original location on South Downing Street, and Baba & Pop's closed its pierogi-focused eatery. Its owners plan to open a new production kitchen in Florence, South Carolina.

Those closings were balanced by three additions to the scene. Lucy Coffee House is celebrating its grand opening in Aurora on Saturday, January 6; it specializes in Yirgacheffe coffee imported from Ethiopia. There's a new club, Riot House, located in the former Real World house on Market Street (long before that, it was home to Bella and B-52). Rounding out the openings is the third location of one of our favorite Indian eateries, Tikka and Grill; it took over the Englewood building that was most recently Taaz Tavern (and Copper Pot before that).

On pause is longtime Larimer Square staple Rioja, which is closed through January 21 for kitchen renovations.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week:
click to enlarge barbecue robs and a side of cole slaw on a tray
Roaming Buffalo Golden closed after nearly four years.
Danielle Lirette
Restaurants and bars that opened this week:*

Lucy Coffee House, 14048 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora
Riot House, 1920 Market Street
Tikka and Grill, 2796 South Broadway, Englewood

Restaurants and bars that closed temporarily this week:*

Rioja, 1431 Larimer Street (for renovations through January 21)

Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*

Baba & Pop's Pierogi, 9945 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Roaming Buffalo BBQ, 17121 South Golden Road, Golden
TGI Friday's, 8104 Northfield Boulevard and 125 Ken Pratt Boulevard, Longmont

*or earlier and not reported

Email [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending

Adobo Owner Opening Food Truck Park and Bar in Wheat Ridge

Food Trucks

Adobo Owner Opening Food Truck Park and Bar in Wheat Ridge

By Molly Martin
The Ten Most Anticipated Restaurants Opening in 2024

Food & Drink News

The Ten Most Anticipated Restaurants Opening in 2024

By Molly Martin
High Society Pizza Is Moving Into a Brick-and-Mortar Next Month

Food Trucks

High Society Pizza Is Moving Into a Brick-and-Mortar Next Month

By Chris Byard
The Best Things We Ate Last Year

Social Sightings

The Best Things We Ate Last Year

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation