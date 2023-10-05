 Portillo's Considering Opening Colorado Locations | Westword
Portillo's Might Be Coming to Colorado — What Other Regional Chains Do You Miss?

The news has a lot of people salivating — rightfully so.
October 5, 2023
Molly Martin
Chicago-born Portillo's is the latest chain with a cult following to announce that it's considering a move into Colorado. As reported by Restaurant Dive, the brand known for its Italian beef and Chicago-style dog "is planning to expand into Nevada, Georgia and Colorado in the near term."

While the news doesn't come with any solid timeline, it has a lot of people salivating — and rightfully so. Portillo's isn't just good for fast food, it's just plain good. The last time I was in the Chicago area, we made sure a Portillo's pit stop was on the itinerary and ordered a spread with all of the staples, including my personal favorite: the super-crispy onion rings dipped in cheese sauce.

New In-N-Out locations in the metro area still draw crowds, as did the Colorado Springs debut of the state's first Whataburger since the 1970s. If and when Portillo's does add locations here, it's sure to attract a lot of attention.
click to enlarge loaves of break in a case
Pub subs (if you know, you know).
Molly Martin
But what other (actually good) chains is the state still missing? My number-one wish is for Publix to start expanding west. If you've ever had the pleasure of eating a chicken tender sub from this Southern grocery-store chain, you know why. Wawa is another East Coast store known for its sandwich game. 

Westword staffers say the chains they miss include Jeni's Ice Cream, Jollibee, Cook Out, Zaxby's, Bojangles, Checker's and Pret a Manger.

What would you add to the list? 
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
