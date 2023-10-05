Portillo's Might Be Coming to Colorado — What Other Regional Chains Do You Miss?

Chicago-born Portillo's is the latest chain with a cult following to announce that it's considering a move into Colorado. As reported by Restaurant Dive, the brand known for its Italian beef and Chicago-style dog "is planning to expand into Nevada, Georgia and Colorado in the near term."
While the news doesn't come with any solid timeline, it has a lot of people salivating — and rightfully so. Portillo's isn't just good for fast food, it's just plain good. The last time I was in the Chicago area, we made sure a Portillo's pit stop was on the itinerary and ordered a spread with all of the staples, including my personal favorite: the super-crispy onion rings dipped in cheese sauce.
New In-N-Out locations in the metro area still draw crowds, as did the Colorado Springs debut of the state's first Whataburger since the 1970s. If and when Portillo's does add locations here, it's sure to attract a lot of attention.
Westword staffers say the chains they miss include Jeni's Ice Cream, Jollibee, Cook Out, Zaxby's, Bojangles, Checker's and Pret a Manger.
What would you add to the list?