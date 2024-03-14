This Week in Beer: Resolute Has New Owners, Root Shoot Wins Big and More

Resolute Brewing Brings in New Ownership
The Story: Resolute fans can expect a few changes along the way.
The Scoop: The new ownership team consists of Brad Crilley, Pyper Lund and Jacob Wells, and both the Centennial and Arvada taprooms have planned renovations and upgrades. Head brewer Kyle Larkin will remain on the team, and the new ownership would like to empower him to expand into new and innovative styles while continuing to brew the award-winning beers the brewery has been known for. There is also a focus on increasing events, fundraisers and collaborations in the local community. You can meet the owners on Thursday, March 28, while also enjoying a buy-one-get-one-free beer special (one per customer).
Root Shoot Malting Wins Three Medals at 2024 Malt Cup
The Story: Loveland's Root Shoot took home two golds and a bronze this year.
The Scoop: Root Shoot supplies malt for many breweries, especially here in Colorado. This is the sixth year in a row that it took home awards at the Malt Cup — the premier competition put on by the Craft Maltsters Guild. For 2024, Root Shoot won gold for its light Munich and wheat malts and a bronze for its pale malt. Root Shoot has also been winning medals for its new single-malt whiskey, made with 100 percent Colorado ingredients.
Upcoming Events
Cellar West Fish Fry778 West Baseline Road, Lafayette
Friday, March 15, 4 p.m.
Cellar West Brewery
Friday, March 15, 4 p.m.
Cellar West Brewery
It's the Friday fish fry at Cellar West in Lafayette. Get fried Canadian walleye, garlic fries, coleslaw, remoulade and a slice of marble rye toast for $22. Regent Hoppy Red Ale will be released at the brewery on Friday as well.
Rion Evans Presents: TV Game Show Night
Friday, March 15, 7 to 9 p.m.
Luki Brewery
14715 West 64th Avenue
Rion Evans hosts versions of all of your favorite game shows live, including Family Feud, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and Press Your Luck. Compete for prizes in this free-to-attend show.
Burns Family Saint Patrick's Day
Sunday, March 17
Both the TapHouse and BarrelHouse locations
1236 South Broadway and 2505 West 2nd Avenue
Swing by the TapHouse for live Irish and Celtic music plus beer specials at the Top O' the Hour and a scavenger hunt. The BarrelHouse will have a limerick contest and treasure hunt. Beer purchases at either location give customers credits for the Pot O' Gold raffle at 6:30 p.m. at the BarrelHouse. The raffle includes over $300 worth of prizes such as private cellar tastings, beer dinners, beer releases and more.
Shamrocks and Crawfish
Sunday, March 17, 1 p.m.
Living the Dream Brewing
9150 Commerce Center Circle, Highlands Ranch
Come out to the brewery on Sunday for its annual crawfish boil. Fresh catches are delivered straight from Texas. Prices start at $16 per pound for crawfish or shrimp and $5 per quarter-pound of andouille sausage.
Beer Pairing Dinner
Sunday, March 17, 5:30 p.m.
Diebolt Brewing
3855 Mariposa Street
Thistle & Mint chef Jared Kendall is back at Diebolt, this time on Saint Patrick's Day. Five courses and five beers costs $99 per person.
From the Brewery: Gold Medal Winner at Great American Beer Fest — Herb and Spice Category. A rich black ale with roasted malt flavors blended with bittersweet chocolate, our own blend of three Mexican chili peppers and cinnamon.
From the Glass: There's an inviting smell of sweet cinnamon and earthy peppers.The first sip is more chocolate, layered cocoa, with a consistent moderate pepper heat that really lingers into the finish. I love that the can specifically says "Do not age" on it. The peppers and spices blend so well with the base stout; there's a hint of roast behind these flavors, and nothing is too overbearing. It'd be a shame to throw it out of balance with extended aging and oxidation.
Availability: On draft and in cans, at the brewery and around Colorado.