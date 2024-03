This Week in Beer: Resolute Has New Owners, Root Shoot Wins Big and More

Rion Evans is hosting game show night at Luki Brewing. Rion Evans Instagram

Cellar West Fish Fry

Friday, March 15, 4 p.m.

Cellar West Brewery

Copper Kettle

Resolute fans can expect a few changes along the way.The new ownership team consists of Brad Crilley, Pyper Lund and Jacob Wells, and both the Centennial and Arvada taprooms have planned renovations and upgrades. Head brewer Kyle Larkin will remain on the team, and the new ownership would like to empower him to expand into new and innovative styles while continuing to brew the award-winning beers the brewery has been known for. There is also a focus on increasing events, fundraisers and collaborations in the local community. You can meet the owners on Thursday, March 28, while also enjoying a buy-one-get-one-free beer special (one per customer).Loveland's Root Shoot took home two golds and a bronze this year.Root Shoot supplies malt for many breweries, especially here in Colorado. This is the sixth year in a row that it took home awards at the Malt Cup — the premier competition put on by the Craft Maltsters Guild. For 2024, Root Shoot won gold for its light Munich and wheat malts and a bronze for its pale malt. Root Shoot has also been winning medals for its new single-malt whiskey, made with 100 percent Colorado ingredients.It's the Friday fish fry at Cellar West in Lafayette. Get fried Canadian walleye, garlic fries, coleslaw, remoulade and a slice of marble rye toast for $22. Regent Hoppy Red Ale will be released at the brewery on Friday as well.Rion Evans hosts versions of all of your favorite game shows live, includingand. Compete for prizes in this free-to-attend show.Swing by the TapHouse for live Irish and Celtic music plus beer specials at the Top O' the Hour and a scavenger hunt. The BarrelHouse will have a limerick contest and treasure hunt. Beer purchases at either location give customers credits for the Pot O' Gold raffle at 6:30 p.m. at the BarrelHouse. The raffle includes over $300 worth of prizes such as private cellar tastings, beer dinners, beer releases and more.Come out to the brewery on Sunday for its annual crawfish boil. Fresh catches are delivered straight from Texas. Prices start at $16 per pound for crawfish or shrimp and $5 per quarter-pound of andouille sausage. Thistle & Mint chef Jared Kendall is back at Diebolt, this time on Saint Patrick's Day. Five courses and five beers costs $99 per person.Gold Medal Winner at Great American Beer Fest — Herb and Spice Category. A rich black ale with roasted malt flavors blended with bittersweet chocolate, our own blend of three Mexican chili peppers and cinnamon.There's an inviting smell of sweet cinnamon and earthy peppers.The first sip is more chocolate, layered cocoa, with a consistent moderate pepper heat that really lingers into the finish. I love that the can specifically says "Do not age" on it. The peppers and spices blend so well with the base stout; there's a hint of roast behind these flavors, and nothing is too overbearing. It'd be a shame to throw it out of balance with extended aging and oxidation.On draft and in cans, at the brewery and around Colorado.