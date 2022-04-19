Eats After the Beats: Where to Dine After Shows at Denver's Music Venues

Denver is big on music venues and local bands. It’s one of the surprises that new arrivals enjoy once they settle in and start to go out: Our music game is strong, and our bench is seriously deep.
And after all those shows, there’s that emptiness inside many of us. No, it’s not the absence of the rhythm or the lyrics. It’s the fact that you probably haven’t eaten since lunch, and it’s now midnight or later. Time to get some grub before you hit the proverbial sack.
But where to go? We've got recommendations for you, all located near (or an easy drive from) some of the city's best venues:
3237 East Colfax Avenue
303-377-7900
fatsullys.com
Fat Sully's, which is housed under the same roof as sister concepts Denver Biscuit Company and Atomic Cowboy, has three locations in Denver, and the Colfax outpost is blissfully close to the Bluebird Theater — right next door, in fact. Open until 1 a.m. on weekends, Fat Sully's will satisfy that need for good grease in the wee hours. And sure, you can get a pizza if you want — but you've gotta try the Sully's Fries ($12), which will fill you up with waffle-fried taters smothered in housemade sausage gravy (or vegetarian mushroom, if you prefer), pimento cheese, bacon and green onions. With these fries, you can check out any time you like, but you'll never want to leave.
Famous Original J's Pizza
715 East 26th Avenue
720-420-9102
famousoriginaljs.com
After a show ends at Cervantes', you can always see people making a beeline across Welton to grab a slice or two from Famous Original J's. The window is only open until midnight on weekends, but the slices are good and just greasy enough to satisfy — or whet your appetite to roll big and order another one. If you're just feeling snacky? The garlic knots dipped in marinara are the things of which your post-show dreams will be made.
SliceWorks
700 East Colfax Avenue
303-993-8127
sliceworks.com
Though it also has locations in LoDo and Castle Rock, if you're hungry after a weekend show at the Fillmore, the Colfax SliceWorks outpost has you covered until 2:30 a.m., and it's just across the street. With a slew of premium pizza available by the slice, from Buffalo chicken to stuffed veggie to the jalapeño popper and more, there's something for everyone — unless someone in your group has a sweet tooth. In that case, head a little farther east up the street to Voodoo Doughnut (1520 East Colfax). Just be prepared to wait in line, because everyone else has the munchies, too.
The Brutal Poodle
1967 South Broadway
720-379-6281
brutalpoodledenver.com
Let's move away from pizza for now. This selection is a drive north on Broadway from the Gothic, but c'mon, it's less than two miles — and you're hungry. The Brutal Poodle has just what you need: great food and poodle-themed art on the walls. Oh, and some serious heavy-metal music. There's a reason it named its must-try cheese toastie on challah with four cheeses, tomato compote and candied pork belly the Gwarled Cheese. You'll have to pay for the eats, but the headbanging is free.
1962 East Colfax Avenue
303-321-3139
petesrestaurants.com/petes-kitchen
Sure, there are other venues near Pete’s — it's almost equidistant from the Fillmore and the Bluebird — but the Ogden is just a dozen blocks away, an easy jaunt with a serious reward for the walk. Pete’s, of course, is a legend among the city's Greek diners, and luckily for us, it's back open 24 hours a day on Fridays and Saturdays. Which is good, because you can’t consider yourself a Denverite until you’ve had a Greek omelet here at 2:30 in the morning.
El Cubanaso Food Truck
2006 Market Street
Once a show is over at Herb's, there's a new show already in progress a block away on Market Street, where El Cubanaso Food Truck is usually parked. Late-nighters from all over LoDo converge there to enjoy street food until about 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. The menu is limited, but they got tacos, they got tostones; they'll even make you a dang quesadilla. There's also a sandwich called the Tony Montana. Say hello to my li'l friend, El Cubanaso.
Sputnik
3 South Broadway
720-570-4503
sputnikdenver.com
This one's almost too easy. Once you're done seeing a show at Denver's legendary hi-dive, go right next door to Sputnik (at least until 1 a.m., when the kitchen closes) and get a corn dog. Or two. Or four. We won't judge...unless you dip that crispy motherfucker in ketchup.
The Walnut Room
3131 Walnut Street
303-295-1868
thewalnutroom.com
A quick five-minute walk deeper into the heart of RiNo from the Larimer Lounge is the Walnut Room, which has been serving up good eats since 2005, and has in the past been a venue itself (it closed its music space only recently, and installed a virtual golf system in its place). It's open until 2 a.m. on weekends, but the kitchen closes at 1 a.m. — still plenty of time to get down there and order up some of the best oven-baked wings in town. And not for nothing, but the salads — if you're keeping it green — are just as boss. And if you're not very veggie? The Fat Bastard sandwich loaded with pepperoni, salami, roast beef, turkey, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, mustard and vinaigrette dressing is not to be missed.
1295 Cortez Street
303-428-3558
greatscottseatery.com
Sometimes you have to drive to get what you want — and what people want at 2 a.m. on weekends after a show is diner food. Enter Great Scotts, one of the only formerly 24-hour joints that's back to that round-the-clock schedule (Thursday to Sunday, at least). And it makes some great food, to boot. The Denver location (there's also one in Broomfield, but it closes at 9 p.m.) is less than fifteen minutes from the Mission Ballroom. Come to think of it, Great Scotts is a great destination to drive to from Red Rocks, Levitt Pavilion, 1STBANK Center, Ball Arena or any other place where you may have been dancing the night away...and working up a big hunger. Truly, this is the moment that chicken-fried steak was made for.
Man vs. Fries
2127 Curtis Street
Eating at Man vs. Fries — whether or not you're doing it after leaving a show at the nearby, newly reopened Ophelia's — is always something of an adventure. You can't just walk up to the trailer on Curtis Street; you have to order through DoorDash or Postmates and then pick it up (or have it delivered) from the Denver location of this pop-up, which got its start in the Bay Area and has additional metro outposts in Lakewood, Thornton and Aurora. But it's open until 2 a.m., and it has carne asada fries and burritos the size of your head filled with meats and cheeses and, yes, crispy fries. It's not cheap: Most burritos are around $17 — but given its size, you'll be eating off that thing for days.
What's your favorite late-night restaurant? Tell us at [email protected].