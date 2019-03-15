Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant Launches Vegan Menu

Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant has launched a separate vegan menu to make ordering meat-, egg- and dairy-free meals easier for guests. The restaurant, with locations in Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, Frisco and Greeley, has served fresh, scratch-made Tex-Mex for more than thirty years.

“We want to take the time to make vegan options taste equally as amazing as the meat,” says Erich Whisenhunt, director of food and beverage. “This is where you have to change your perspective and work on developing recipes.” That time and dedication to flavor is proven in simple dishes like Rio Grande's beans, made with onions that have been caramelized for three hours.

Whisenhunt says that it wasn’t too difficult to create a vegan menu, since the foundation of a good Mexican meal — salsas, guacamole, rice, beans and tortillas — are all free of animal products. The beans and rice have always been vegan, he explains, by skipping the traditional chicken stock in the rice and lard in the beans. Items you won't find on the menu are meat and cheese substitutes, since the restaurant relies on traditional Mexican ingredients in its recipes.