Rise & Shine Adds Second Biscuit Kitchen on Pennsylvania Street

Turning a dive bar into a breakfast spot was no easy task for Seth Rubin, but after the Rustic Tavern closed at 5126 West 29th Avenue at the beginning of 2015, the biscuit maker bought the whole building and rebuilt it as Rise & Shine Biscuit Kitchen, opening at the end of that year. His new project, though, turned out to be considerably easier.

Just thirty days ago, Rubin took possession of the space at 76 South Pennsylvania Street, where Europa Coffee House closed at the end of June, and he's already welcoming customers to the newest Rise & Shine. The breakfast and lunch cafe will hold its grand opening tomorrow, Wednesday, August 1, serving a variety of biscuit sandwiches and coffee drinks.

Rubin hails from North Carolina, where biscuits are serious business, and he's been baking them in Denver since 2010, when he launched breakfast service inside two Basil Doc's pizzeria locations. That lasted five years, giving him plenty of practice for his own restaurant. The Sloan's Lake Rise & Shine has steadily gained momentum since opening; Rubin has been able to add a liquor license and dinner hours for those looking for beer and sandwiches a little later in the day.