This Week in Beer: Ball Out With Rocky Mountain Oyster Stout and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Milieu Brewing Replacing Ursula
The Story: Ursula Brewery (2101 Noth Ursula Street in Aurora) closed at the end of December. The new concept is targeting a late Spring opening.
The Scoop: Longtime Ursula head brewer Rob Bessett and former sales member Andrew Bergeron are the duo behind Milieu (pronounced mil-you). Bessett tells Westword that he plans on shifting the focus to an ambitious variety of beer styles, including lager, spontaneous and mixed culture beers, barrel-aged stouts and barleywines, a seasonal saison, and "plenty of highly fruited, acid-forward beers," adding that a strong offering of hoppy options will continue as well.
Boulder's Bohemian Biergarten Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
The Story: The European-specialty bar and restaurant will show up on DDD on January 5 at 10 p.m. The episode is titled "From Noodle to Strudel," and it is Season 38's eleventh episode.
The Scoop: DDD has covered dozens of Colorado restaurants, and Bohemian Biergarten is a worthwhile subject. With its quality European-style food, and strong tap list to match — not to mention fantastic interior design — you can't beat this refreshing stop just off Pearl Street in Boulder.
Winter of Reading Launch Party
Saturday, January 6, 1 to 5 p.m.
Fiction Beer
7101 East Colfax Avenue
The Denver Public Library Friends Foundation is hosting this Winter of Reading Launch Party at Fiction Brewing. Learn about the 2024 WOR program, sign up for a library card, make buttons and participate in trivia from 3 to 4 p.m. Fiction is tapping a Book Nook spiced cream ale for the party.
Wynkoop Stock Show Parade Menu
January 6-21
Wynkoop Brewing
1634 18th Street
For the first time in a long time, you can pair actual Rocky Mountain Oysters with the infamous Rocky Mountain Oyster Stout at Wynkoop. The "oysters" will be served in fried strips with horseradish dipping sauce. You can also get them to go in the aptly-named OG Sack Lunch in 4-ounce portions for $9, or 8-ounce portions for $18.
Wynkoop Day of the Darks 2024
Saturday, February 3, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wynkoop's Day of the Dark early bird tickets are on sale now for $35. Tickets will jump to $40 on January 15, and then $45 on the day of the event. Over fifteen local breweries participate in the longstanding beer festival that includes special release dark beers.
From the Brewery: A garnet-colored lager with a rich malt flavor, this double decocted lager has enough malty goodness to keep you warm on a chilly winter night. Toasted bread, caramel and toffee.
From the Glass: Smooth and rich, this lager is aptly named for winter. Balancing hops and a full, round mouthfeel makes this the perfect beer to end a session at Denver's premier Czech-style brewery.
Availability: On draft at the brewery.