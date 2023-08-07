Navigation
Support Us
Search

Recommended

Bus It: Take Route 16 to Quirky West Colfax Finds for Breakfast and Beyond

RTD is free through the end of August, so hop on the 16 to enjoy pancakes at Hits the Spot, sopaipillas at Max's and more.
August 7, 2023
Hits the Spot has all the classic diner essentials, including a pie case.
Hits the Spot has all the classic diner essentials, including a pie case. Kristin Pazulski
Share this:
During all of July and August, riders can take any bus and light rail line for free thanks to RTD's Zero Fare for Better Air program. Many of the routes traverse some of the city's best areas for eating and drinking, so we're breaking down some highlights. This week, take a ride on the 16 bus.

Route details: The 16 runs every ten to fifteen minutes, depending on the time of day, from Colfax and Broadway to Lakewood's Oak Station. See the full schedule for the 16.

Neighborhoods: Downtown, Auraria, Sun Valley, Sloan's Lake, Edgewood, Lakewood

Where to eat and drink: While route 15 is the bus to take for adventures on East Colfax, it would be a disservice to America's longest Main Street if you didn't also head west. Amid all the motels and used car lots, riders on the 16 can find some quirky spots for food and drinks.

Hits the Spot Diner, off the Eaton Street stop, harks back to the 1950s, even though it's only been open since 2011. It's decked out in typical classic diner decor, with black and white checkered tile, red accents and a gray and white marbled bar. There are two rotating dessert cases chock-full of homemade pies, cheesecakes and cakes, and a hulking shiny metal cash register. The menu includes all the typical items, and many of the breakfast dishes come with a full stack of pancakes, which are huge, but also light enough to serve as a reasonable side dish. For another neighborhood diner option, check out Swift's on Colfax, which is tucked into a small shopping mall off the Tennyson Street stop.
click to enlarge a stack of thr4ee pancakes on a plate with butter on top
The pancakes at Hits the Spot truly do hit the spot.
Kristin Pazulski
For a more elegant breakfast in a cozy cafe, bus riders can stop at King Street for Brew Culture Coffee. It serves typical espresso drinks alongside pastries and burritos, but has the added bonus of also being the taproom for Elevated Elixirs kombucha. There are seven to eight kombuchas available on tap at any given time, all of which are brewed in Wheat Ridge with the exception of one rotating guest tap. The brewery Seedstock, which has a ton of bar-room events such as music, bingo and trivia, is next door and shares a patio with Brew Culture.

At Winona Court, Side Pony serves a more robust breakfast menu that includes a ham and cheese croissant, avocado toast and the Naughty PB&J board, with a baguette, raspberry jelly, peanut butter and white chocolate cashew butter. Side Pony is also open for evening service, with a 2 to 7 p.m. happy hour, extensive cocktail list, wine, beer and shared-plate savory snacks.
click to enlarge a person standing behind a table covered in puzzle pieces
The community table at Mint & Serif is for making friends and puzzles.
Kristin Pazulski
Farther down Colfax, hop off at Teller Street, where Mint & Serif Coffee House has something for everyone. It serves tea, craft beer, wine and coffee, as well as a small menu of sandwiches, burritos, fruit, quiche, soft pretzels and pastries. But the best part of Mint & Serif is the space itself. It's weird, artsy and quirky and is made for gathering or getting work done. A long, narrow high-top table, dubbed the community table, usually has a puzzle or items to color on it and is the place for any visitor to meet a friend — or five. There are tables as well as little couch nooks for friendly catching up.

The gift and plant shop All Its Own shares the space, displaying charming little plants, gem collections, mugs, art and more in the back and along the walls. There is also local artwork displayed, including a small, phone booth-sized room that guests can peek into, offering a mini immersive art experience. There's a selfie museum, too — a surprisingly charming space with displays to pose in, complete with light rings.
click to enlarge colorful chairs lining a bar
The bright and welcoming dining room at Max's.
Kristin Pazulski
We'd be remiss not to mention Casa Bonita, off Route 16's Pierce Street stop, but it's still in soft-opening mode, so for a Mexican food fix, consider one of the nearby restaurants like Viva Burrito, which touts its fare as "the best authentic Mexican fast food." Since it's right across Colfax from Casa Bonita, you can grab a burrito (or tacos, enchiladas and tortas) and gaze longingly at the Pepto-colored tower, dreaming of cliff-diving adventures to come.

Just past the pink palace is Max's Mexican Restaurant, a bright, colorful eatery with a bar, booths and tables with beautiful, specially made chairs. The classic Mexican menu includes tightly packed flautas, enchiladas, tamales and more. On Tuesdays from open to close, you can nosh on generously sized street tacos for $2.75 to $4 and enjoy half-priced margarita and tequila specials. You can get your sopaipilla fix at Max's, too: They come out huge and airy, nearly the size of your head, served with a dusting of cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, a bit of caramel and all the honey you can pour on.

Bonus stops: The growing Lakewood 40 West Arts District is a collective of galleries at stops between Kendall and Teller streets. It includes the Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design galleries, Benchmark Theatre, Pirate: Contemporary Art and more. The district has its own First Friday, which Mint & Serif takes part in.

The infamous Lake Steam Baths, at King Street, is a fully nude bathhouse spa with a hot tub, massages, a steam room, sauna, salt scrubs and more. Men's and women's days are separate, and the environment is body-positive and relaxing. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Kristin Pazulski
Kristin Pazulski has been a renaissance faire wench, a reporter, an espresso-shot slinger, the editor of a newspaper for the homeless: The Denver VOICE, and a grant writer. She now works in philanthropy, as well as a freelance writer covering Denver's restaurant scene, mainly in Five Points, Whittier, and RiNo. She also writes a little travel-from-home blog, started during the pandemic, visiting countries and lore via books.
Contact: Kristin Pazulski

Trending

Reader: Even Better, Smother That Cheeseburger With Green Chile. That's a Classic Colorado Meal!

Comment of the Day

Reader: Even Better, Smother That Cheeseburger With Green Chile. That's a Classic Colorado Meal!

By Westword Staff
The Cube Croissant and More Must-Try Baked Goods

Social Sightings

The Cube Croissant and More Must-Try Baked Goods

By Molly Martin
Taste Test: Taco Bell Releases New Item Inspired by Birria, and We Tried It

Fast Food

Taste Test: Taco Bell Releases New Item Inspired by Birria, and We Tried It

By Katrina Leibee
The Best Sandwich Shops in Denver

Lists

The Best Sandwich Shops in Denver

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation