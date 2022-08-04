Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

A Three-Week-Long Japanese Sandwich Pop-Up Is Coming to Zeppelin Station

August 4, 2022 4:47AM

Sandoitchi will be available at Zeppelin Station August 7-27.
Sandoitchi will be available at Zeppelin Station August 7-27. Zeppelin Station
Last week, we released our list of the ten best sandwich shops in Denver; talked about the chopped cheese trend hitting the Mile High; and listed every place to find an Italian beef, which we were craving after watching the new television show The Bear. And now the sandwich news continues with a Texas-born pop-up preparing to bring its Instagrammable sandwiches to Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee Street, for three weeks.

Sandoitchi, which was founded as a pandemic-inspired experimental pop-up by Momofuku Ko and Morimoto alum Stevie Nguyen in 2020, has grown in popularity through its appearances in cities like Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New Orleans and Oklahoma City. It did a two-week run at Zeppelin Station in May, selling out in minutes and drawing a big crowd.

Now it will be back August 7 through August 27. “After our first visit to Denver earlier this summer, we knew we wanted to come back to such an amazing foodie city,” says operations manager Keith Tran. But to score a taste, you'll have to have some fast fingers: Online pre-orders via Sandoitchi's website will open at 6 p.m. every Sunday starting August 7 through August 21. Customers will then choose their pickup dates for that week: noon to 2 p.m. on August 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25 and 27.
click to enlarge
Sandoitchi drew a big crowd at its first pop-up in May.
Zeppelin Station
The menu of sandwiches inspired by the "sandos" found at konbini (convenience stores) in Japan includes some of Sandoitchi's most popular options, like the Egg Salad Sando, with scrambled egg salad, soft-boiled egg, toasted green pepper and Kewpie mayo; and the Hot Truffle Chicken Katsu Sando, with koji chicken, cabbage, kauboi hot sauce and black truffle Kewpie mayo.

There will also be new menu items available, including a fruit and cream combo with strawberry and matcha cream, a shrimp salad sandwich and a new version of the Pork Katsu Sando.

If you miss out, try Tokyo Premium Bakery at 1540 South Pearl Street, which offers both a ham-and-egg and tuna-and-egg version of a Japanese sandwich on shokupan (milk bread) alongside a stunning selection of sweet and savory pastries. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation