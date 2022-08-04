A Three-Week-Long Japanese Sandwich Pop-Up Is Coming to Zeppelin Station

Last week, we released our list of the ten best sandwich shops in Denver; talked about the chopped cheese trend hitting the Mile High; and listed every place to find an Italian beef, which we were craving after watching the new television show The Bear. And now the sandwich news continues with a Texas-born pop-up preparing to bring its Instagrammable sandwiches to Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee Street, for three weeks.
Sandoitchi, which was founded as a pandemic-inspired experimental pop-up by Momofuku Ko and Morimoto alum Stevie Nguyen in 2020, has grown in popularity through its appearances in cities like Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New Orleans and Oklahoma City. It did a two-week run at Zeppelin Station in May, selling out in minutes and drawing a big crowd.
Now it will be back August 7 through August 27. “After our first visit to Denver earlier this summer, we knew we wanted to come back to such an amazing foodie city,” says operations manager Keith Tran. But to score a taste, you'll have to have some fast fingers: Online pre-orders via Sandoitchi's website will open at 6 p.m. every Sunday starting August 7 through August 21. Customers will then choose their pickup dates for that week: noon to 2 p.m. on August 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25 and 27.
There will also be new menu items available, including a fruit and cream combo with strawberry and matcha cream, a shrimp salad sandwich and a new version of the Pork Katsu Sando.
If you miss out, try Tokyo Premium Bakery at 1540 South Pearl Street, which offers both a ham-and-egg and tuna-and-egg version of a Japanese sandwich on shokupan (milk bread) alongside a stunning selection of sweet and savory pastries.