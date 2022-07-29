Craving an Italian Beef After Bingeing The Bear? Here's Where to Find It in Denver

The FX series The Bear has been getting lots of praise for its accurate portrayal of what it's like to work in the back of the house at a restaurant, from dealing with chef egos to the chaos of service to the lingo (yes, chef).
If you haven't seen it yet, the show follows Jeremy Allen White (Lip from the American version of Shameless) as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a chef who experienced a quick rise to fame in the fine-dining world before going back home to Chicago to take over the family business, the Original Beef of Chicagoland, following the death of his older brother.
The Bear has come up in conversation with nearly every restaurant pro I've talked to since it premiered last month, and I binged it myself in short order after its debut. I'm still a little baffled by a few aspects of the show — What is up with the menu at this place? Why are they making mashed potatoes and short ribs at an Italian beef shop? Spaghetti a top seller? And don't even get me started on the logistics of the episode with the food reviewer...or the logic behind the resealing of the cans (if you know, you know).
But still, I ate up every episode. And in the end, the experience still left me hungry — specifically, for an Italian beef sandwich.
Here's where you can grab this Chicago specialty in metro Denver:
2445 Larimer Street
billysgourmethotdogs.com
Bill Feid, the owner of Billy's Gourmet, grew up in Chicago, so it's no surprise that the menu here is heavy on Windy City favorites. Along with hot dogs and gourmet sausages, it serves a selection of sandwiches, including an Italian beef, topped with sweet and hot peppers and served on a French roll from Illinois-based Gonnella. You can also opt for a Chicago Italian combo, which adds Italian sausage to the party.
Buona Beef
1601 19th Street
milepostzero.com/location/buona-beef
Buona got its start in Berwyn, Illinois, in 1981. Last year, its first franchise outpost opened inside Milepost Zero, the food hall at McGregor Square near Coors Field. Its menu is Italian beef-focused, with the option to get your sandwich original, dipped or dry.
Carm & Gia Metropolitan
9598 East Montview Boulevard, Aurora
carmandgiametropolitan.com
This restaurant that makes one of the ten best burgers in Denver is an homage to owner Razz Cortés-Maceda's love for her chosen home of Denver and her hometown of Chicago. The expansive menu includes everything from tortas and burritos to hot dogs and "The Loop" Italian Beef served with sweet peppers and hot giardiniera, dry, wet or dipped.
7585 West Florida Avenue, Lakewood
One of our picks for the ten best sandwich shops in Denver, this cozy, family-owned Italian market and deli has been around since 1976. It not only makes a mean loaded Italian with cold cuts and its own housemade Italian sausage, it's also got an Italian beef on the menu dubbed the Godfather — and giving it a go is an offer we can't refuse.
Chi-Town Stop
5071 County Highway 73, Evergreen
This food truck parked in front of Evergreen Mountain Liquors has a small menu — usually just hot dogs and occasional specials along with its staple, an Italian beef that's won over the hearts of locals and travelers alike.
Chicago Mike's Beef & Dogs
11405 East Briarwood Avenue, Centennial
chicagomikesofdenver.com
This south Denver spot has been open since 1998. Though it's been through a few owners, it's consistently served up one of the most legit Italian beefs around. Yes, you should get the giardiniera.
Chicago Style Beef & Hot Dogs
6680 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
louisfeher-peiker.rapify.com/chicagocolorado
"This is Chicago in Colorado," says the website for this family-owned Lakewood spot that serves Vienna beef dogs dragged through the garden, Italian sausage, iconic Midwestern soda Green River and, of course, a classic Italian beef "sammich."
Giordano's
1600 California Street
giordanos.com/locations/denver
While the Broadway location of this growing, Chicago-born deep-dish pizza chain closed after just three months (and is now the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed Casey Jones), there's still an outpost on the 16th Street Mall. Most people come here for the pies, but it also offers starters, salads, pasta and three sandwiches: meatball, chicken parm and an Italian beef.
Jimano's Pizzeria
2950 South Broadway
jimanos.com
This small pizza chain originally opened in Waukegan, Illinois. The family-owned South Broadway location is the only one in Colorado, and it serves an Italian beef sandwich as well as an Italian beef specialty pizza made with your choice of giardiniera or sweet peppers.
3357 Downing Street
lousitalianspecialties.com
In 2018, Rosenberg's owner Josh Pollack added this East Coast-style deli to his growing collection of New York-inspired concepts. Lou's has a solid selection of both hot and cold sandwiches, available in full or half sizes, including its Italian beef with provolone in addition to sweet peppers and giardiniera.
Mile High Vienna Stand
300 Santa Fe Drive
"Chicago style at 5,280 feet," is the tag line of this spot that many Chicago transplants swear by. Along with the Italian beef, Mile High Vienna Stand also serves such Windy City specialties as hot dogs, Polish sausages and the hard-to-find pizza puff, which is sort of like an upgraded version of a Hot Pocket that's fried.
Mustard's Last Stand
2081 South University Boulevard
1719 Broadway, Boulder
mustardslaststandcolorado.com
The University of Denver and Boulder locations of this hot dog destination were founded in 1978 by Chicago native Dan Polovin. Today, both outposts remain popular spots for dogs and beyond — they even serve a tofu Reuben. The Italian beef is described on the menu as being "just like momma used to make," and comes with the option to add the recommended toppings: cooked green peppers, giardiniera, hot peppers and grilled onions.
Nonna's Chicago Bistro
6603 Leetsdale Drive
nonnasitalianbistro.com
This strip-mall Italian spot has a menu that's heavy on pasta, but hidden in the picatta and marsala is a lone sandwich: an Italian beef, with roast beef tucked into a crispy roll with, duh, sweet peppers and giardiniera.
Pony Up
1808 Blake Street
ponyupdenver.com
Pony Up has become an industry favorite; it's one of the only downtown spots that serves food late at night. Come for the drinks, stay for the selection of French dips, which includes a Chicago-style Italian beef. Ask for extra jus.
Spinneli's Market
4621 East 23rd Avenue
spinellismarket.com
This neighborhood grocer doubles as a sandwich counter with 22 options on the menu. The cold, deli-style options are perfect for picnics, but there's also a lineup of hot sandwiches. Ask for Gino's Hot Italian Roast Beef, #19, which comes with Thumann’s roast beef, provolone and roasted red peppers on a baguette and served au jus. This one's certainly not traditional, but it'll still hit the spot.
Know of an Italian beef we missed? Email [email protected].