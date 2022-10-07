Saucy’s Southern Barbecue Is Now Open in the University Neighborhood

The truck operated outside of the Diego Pellicer Dispensary (which is now Frost Exotic Cannabis). Prior to entrepreneurship, Matthews worked at the location as a budtender, but he envisioned more. With a shared passion for cannabis, cooking and culture, he and Dawkins pitched Saucy’s Southern to the dispensary’s ownership. “It worked out,” beams Matthews. “They said yes, and we started cooking in a parking lot, consciously building our brand with ties to marijuana.”
The food venture’s success brought about a line of THC-infused sauces, including a honey-mustard wing sauce and traditional barbecue. More than twenty Colorado dispensaries now carry the products which “sell just as quick as the food,” confirms Matthews. Retailers can be found from Boulder to Pueblo, and include several shops that are just minutes from the new restaurant location, like Star Buds and Oasis Cannabis Superstore.
Since it's located across from the University of Denver campus, Saucy’s Southern has partnered with the college, allowing students to purchase food using their meal plans. The location's proximity to the school is one of the reasons Matthews and Dawkins were drawn to the location — it is a reminder of how the two began cooking together.
“I first started cooking my sophomore year of high school,” says Dawkins, who comes from a line of talented grill masters. “My dad even got barbecue trophies. I think I got the inspiration from him, but I never actually had the chance to learn to cook under my dad,” notes Dawkins, who moved from Michigan to Mississippi in 2000.
He met Matthews while the two were attending Mississippi State University, where there was “a lot of tailgating and a lot of barbecuing,” Dawkins notes with a laugh.
“It’s a Southern thing! Over the grill — that’s how we have a good time," agrees Matthews.
Sharing Southern culture and hospitality has been their goal since the beginning. At the quick-serve counter, you’ll find nine housemade sauces alongside the classics: St. Louis-style spare ribs, grilled wings and Louisiana hot-links. One, two and three meat plates are available along with sides like green chili mac n’ cheese, baked beans, grilled teriyaki Parmesan corn and Great Granny’s Green Beans. For dessert, Saucy's Southern has partnered with Little Man Ice Cream, which is famous for its handcrafted flavors.
Their first interested franchisees are their employees, most of whom have been fans of the brand since the food truck days. “I think the most exciting part is having employees that are so excited to work for us,” remarks Dawkins.
“They all want their own Saucy’s, and we want them to have their own Saucy’s,” continues Matthews. “These people are relying on us to feed their families, and we want to make their futures great. It’s a good feeling but we don’t take it lightly.”
From supporting employees to opening their first brick and mortar, success as business owners is no easy task. But the duo “have been blessed to meet some great people along the way,” says Matthews.
Encouraging others to join their ever-growing community, Dawkins adds, “We’re offering that Southern hospitality vibe. Come and feel at home.”