Open Sesame! New Sandwich Shop Launches in Whittier

"I wanted to offer something I knew the neighborhood would love," says Kim Le, who opened Sesame Sandwiches at 1432 East 22nd Avenue on December 11. "We're filling a need."
The small shop serves Asian-centric grab-and-go items and made-to-order banh mi along with coffee, housemade pastries such as savory Japanese chicken curry pie and mapo tofu pie, and breakfast sandwiches with eggs, cheese and a choice of ham or bacon on a soft roll "with milk bun vibes," Le says. While it's currently open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, Le plans to start welcoming guests at 8 a.m. starting January 1.
Sun Market, Sesame Sandwiches' neighbor, hadn't opened yet, and the only real lunch option was the Whittier Cafe. Le saw the need for grab-and-go and sandwiches, and banh mi seemed like the perfect fit. "It was the natural choice," she shares.
The menu includes a variety of banh mi options, including tofu, sweet chili meatball and spicy tuna. There are also curry chicken salad sandwiches and classics like a BLT with avocado. All of the sandwiches are served on bread made by the bakery at French restaurant Noisette.
Sesame Sandwiches is definitely a neighborhood place — Le is asking neighbors for decorating input and has already started a photo wall of customers — but the sandwiches are good enough to become a destination for a wider audience.
Le is pretty new to the food industry. She has a background in marketing, which she used to do pro bono work during the pandemic, helping local cafes reach customers.
Two years ago, Le started creating Asian fusion dishes at Playground, a former virtual food hall that now serves as a commercial kitchen in the former Broadway Market space. There she makes grab-and-go items like spicy veggie bao dumplings, seaweed salad and Hawaiian macaroni salad, which will be available at Sesame and, soon, at Denver International Airport.