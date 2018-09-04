Seven Gateway Colorado Ciders for Beer Lovers

Cider often gets overlooked by craft-beer lovers, but it’s time that changed. Just like the many products coming from Colorado's brewers, ciders can be made with a wide variety of ingredients — from habanero chiles to spices like coriander — to result in a unique beverage. For beer drinkers hesitant to give fruit-based brews a try, here are seven local ciders that might change your mind.

Grasshop-ah

Colorado Cider Company

2650 West Second Avenue

303-759-3560

Grasshop-ah augments its apple base with a light dose of hops, resulting in a citrusy lemongrass flavor. Aromas are similar to lemon zest and cut grass, and the ABV comes in at 6.5 percent. It’s available in cans, 22-ounce bottles, and four-packs of twelve-ounce bottles. And since the hops harvest season is upon us, Colorado Cider Co. is launching Freshhop-ah, a fresh-hopped version of the original that will be available around the state in limited quantities.

EXPAND Inside Acreage by Stem Ciders. Danielle Lirette

Hopped

Stem Ciders

2811 Walnut Street

720-443-3007

Hopped Apple Cider is dry-hopped with Cascade and Citra hops. Apple is still the prominent flavor, but the floral and citrus notes blend in well, just like what you’d expect to find in your favorite beers. Stem suggests pairing this craft beverage with Mexican food.