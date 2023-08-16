Shake Shack's New Veggie Burger Made With Actual Vegetables and Grains

avocado, roasted tomato, lettuce, and vegan lemon mayo, creating what sounds like a balance of flavors and textures.



The modified version of the Veggie Shack, on the other hand, was a bit dry with its sauceless, gluten-free bun. But I praise its fresh avocado and truly delicious patty, which was well-seasoned and grilled to perfection. Its surface was crisp, and the center was soft but not mushy. It also held together well, making it a travel-friendly food.



The Veggie Shack addresses consumers' desire for lesser-processed options — ones made with recognizable foods and ingredients they can pronounce. But given that Shake Shack has had its vegetarian ’Shroom Burger for years, it would have been nice for the chain to have stuck with the vegan version of the Veggie Shack, making ordering easier and more compelling for the growing number of plant-based eaters.

But vegan customers will need to pass on the crispy onions, as well as the cheese, Shack Sauce and potato roll that come with a standard Veggie Shack order. Lazor recommends swapping the potato roll for a gluten-free bun or lettuce wrap, then adding raw onions and avocado to make the meal more hearty for those who want a fully vegan option. “We don't want to just give you something that meets your dietary restrictions. We want to give you something that is delicious and represents Shake Shack," she notes.The chain also recently released a new non-dairy chocolate shake and non-dairy chocolate frozen custard, both of which are vegan-friendly and are made with NotCo NotMilk, a dairy alternative that combines water, sunflower oil and pea protein. “You can't tell that it's not dairy, from my perspective,” says Lazor.The Veggie Shack and non-dairy chocolate frozen custard were featured in Shake Shack’s recent “Veg Out” picnic promotion, which occurred the same weekend as the annual VegFest Colorado event. Picnic kits quickly sold out at the participating Edgewater location. “It speaks to Denver's excitement about plant-based food items and people wanting to have a unique experience with the restaurant,” comments Lazor.She adds, “Since we've opened so many restaurants since the pandemic, we're really excited to be out into the community again — and potentially for the first time.” In Colorado, Shake Shack first launched in RiNo in 2018, and a second location opened in Highlands Ranch later that year. It now has nine establishments in the Denver metro region, including Boulder, Castle Rock and Greenwood Village.As a pescatarian for a decade and a recent vegan convert, I've sampled my fair share of veggie burgers and was excited for Shake Shack's whole-food option, which I'll always choose over a mock meat. But admittedly, I was disappointed that vegan modifications resulted in a burger that little resembled the Veggie Shack.Prior to launching the menu item nationally, Shake Shack tested "several iterations," according to Lazor. One of these Veggie Shack versions , made available for a limited time in markets including California and New York, was completely plant-based, according to this allergen sheet . Its whole wheat bun was topped with