 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Snarf's is now slinging subs on Federal Boulevard.EXPAND
Snarf's is now slinging subs on Federal Boulevard.
Courtesy Snarf's/Facebook

Snarf's Opens on Federal Boulevard; Snarfburger to Follow Soon

Mark Antonation | May 6, 2019 | 1:05pm
AA

Federal Boulevard is known for taquerias, mom-and-pop pho joints and old-school eats, but so far the fast-casual craze has mostly skipped the busy thoroughfare, especially when it comes to locally owned chains. But sandwich king Jimmy Seidel is making his mark on the street with a new Snarf's Sandwiches, opening today at 2527 Federal Boulevard.

The new shop, previously a cannabis dispensary, sits between the Sloan Lake and Jefferson Park neighborhoods, both desirable residential neighborhoods with growing populations. This makes the sixteenth store in the Snarf's family, founded by Seidel in Boulder in 1996. While the chain continues to grow, Seidel was forced to closed the original Snarf's, at 2128 Pearl Street, after the building was slated for redevelopment.  He's currently looking for a new Boulder address for the restaurant.

When Seidel took over the Federal Boulevard building, he also nabbed a tiny Western Union shack next door and is in the process of opening his first Denver Snarfburger there. So later this summer, Snarf's fans will also be able to get their fill of reasonably priced burgers, fried bologna sandwiches, fries, onion rings, frings (for those who can't decide) and frozen custard. The first Snarfburger opened in Boulder in 2013 (also in a shack-like building), but until recently Seidel has not focused on the expansion of the burger side of the business. A third Snarfburger is also expected to open at 1001 East 11th Avenue in Capitol Hill later this year.

Seidel says that each Snarf's location builds its own culture from the employs who work there and the neighborhood vibe, so once the new sandwich shop is established, expect off-menu specials and other fun offerings based on customer preferences. The restaurant will be starting off slowly, though, opening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Monday, and closing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Extended hours will be added in June.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >