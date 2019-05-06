Snarf's Opens on Federal Boulevard; Snarfburger to Follow Soon

Federal Boulevard is known for taquerias, mom-and-pop pho joints and old-school eats, but so far the fast-casual craze has mostly skipped the busy thoroughfare, especially when it comes to locally owned chains. But sandwich king Jimmy Seidel is making his mark on the street with a new Snarf's Sandwiches, opening today at 2527 Federal Boulevard.

The new shop, previously a cannabis dispensary, sits between the Sloan Lake and Jefferson Park neighborhoods, both desirable residential neighborhoods with growing populations. This makes the sixteenth store in the Snarf's family, founded by Seidel in Boulder in 1996. While the chain continues to grow, Seidel was forced to closed the original Snarf's, at 2128 Pearl Street, after the building was slated for redevelopment. He's currently looking for a new Boulder address for the restaurant.

When Seidel took over the Federal Boulevard building, he also nabbed a tiny Western Union shack next door and is in the process of opening his first Denver Snarfburger there. So later this summer, Snarf's fans will also be able to get their fill of reasonably priced burgers, fried bologna sandwiches, fries, onion rings, frings (for those who can't decide) and frozen custard. The first Snarfburger opened in Boulder in 2013 (also in a shack-like building), but until recently Seidel has not focused on the expansion of the burger side of the business. A third Snarfburger is also expected to open at 1001 East 11th Avenue in Capitol Hill later this year.

Seidel says that each Snarf's location builds its own culture from the employs who work there and the neighborhood vibe, so once the new sandwich shop is established, expect off-menu specials and other fun offerings based on customer preferences. The restaurant will be starting off slowly, though, opening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Monday, and closing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Extended hours will be added in June.