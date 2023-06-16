Navigation
Snooze Is Expanding Its Original Ballpark Location

June 16, 2023 10:07AM

The original Snooze opened at 2262 Larimer Street in 2006. Scott Lentz
Since brothers Adam and Jon Schlegel opened the first location of Snooze, at 23rd and Larimer streets in the Ballpark neighborhood, in 2006, the concept has become a breakfast and brunch giant. Last November, it debuted its sixteenth Colorado outpost, at First and Broadway in Denver, for a total of sixty locations in states across the U.S, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, Tennessee and Texas.

These days, the Schlegels are no longer involved in the day-to-day operations of the company they founded, instead focusing on other projects — Adam is one of the founders of Chook while Jon opened Attimo Winery two doors down from the first Snooze in 2020. In 2016, the Stripes Group acquired a majority interest in the company.

Though there are now more Snooze locations in Texas than Colorado, chief marketing officer Andrew Jaffe says that the company is happy to continue to expand in its home state — and plans include an expansion of the OG location.
click to enlarge
Pancakes and Benedicts are staples at Snooze.
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
“Ballpark is our very first Snooze location and is a staple of the neighborhood," the company just announced. "The remodel will increase both our seating area and the heart of the house (kitchen), as well as bring updates to the look and feel of the space. We are excited to be investing in a significant renovation and expansion plan, as not only are we providing an enhanced breakfast experience for the community but also architecturally honoring a historic location. We expect the renovation to be complete in early 2024.”

Snooze expects the location at 2262 Larimer Street to close temporarily for around a month or so at some point during the process, but it remains open as usual for now.

Doubling down on the Ballpark location seems to be a sign that Snooze believes downtown Denver is far from decaying. It's banking on the suburbs as well, though; a location in Arvada is coming in 2024.

The breakfast chain is best known for its pancake flights, charitable giving and lines of hungry guests willing to wait for the brunch experience. These days, though, you can join the waitlist on the Snooze website and have an extra cup of coffee at home before you head out.

