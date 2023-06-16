Snooze Is Expanding Its Original Ballpark Location

Since brothers Adam and Jon Schlegel opened the first location of Snooze, at 23rd and Larimer streets in the Ballpark neighborhood, in 2006, the concept has become a breakfast and brunch giant. Last November, it debuted its sixteenth Colorado outpost, at First and Broadway in Denver, for a total of sixty locations in states across the U.S, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, Tennessee and Texas.
These days, the Schlegels are no longer involved in the day-to-day operations of the company they founded, instead focusing on other projects — Adam is one of the founders of Chook while Jon opened Attimo Winery two doors down from the first Snooze in 2020. In 2016, the Stripes Group acquired a majority interest in the company.
Though there are now more Snooze locations in Texas than Colorado, chief marketing officer Andrew Jaffe says that the company is happy to continue to expand in its home state — and plans include an expansion of the OG location.
Snooze expects the location at 2262 Larimer Street to close temporarily for around a month or so at some point during the process, but it remains open as usual for now.
Doubling down on the Ballpark location seems to be a sign that Snooze believes downtown Denver is far from decaying. It's banking on the suburbs as well, though; a location in Arvada is coming in 2024.
The breakfast chain is best known for its pancake flights, charitable giving and lines of hungry guests willing to wait for the brunch experience. These days, though, you can join the waitlist on the Snooze website and have an extra cup of coffee at home before you head out.
Looking for more options for eggs and mimosas? Check out our list of the ten best brunches in Denver.