Social Sightings: A Beachy Pop-Up, A Peachy Bowl and More

Monday mornings are tough. But this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted over the past week, posted by our favorite restaurants and bars. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Bungalow has popped up at Highland Tap & Burger.
Riley Cowling
We just told you about the best places to find tiki cocktails
in Colorado, but there's already one more tropical pop-up you need to know about. Highland Tap & Burger
just launched Bungalow, a beachy pop-up in its parking lot with fun cocktails, tacos, private cabanas and more.
Peach season is on at Whole Sol.
Whole Sol
When Colorado peaches hit the stands, it's downright wrong to pass up the opportunity to eat them every chance you get. Local superfood smoothie bowl concept Whole Sol
agrees, and now you can get the Blueberry Peach Cobbler Bōl made with peaches from Palisade's Black Bear Orchards and Kokopelli Farm.
Crab guacamole from the Tamayo anniversary menu.
Linnea Covington
Lasting two decades in the restaurant business is a big deal, and Larimer Square's Tamayo
recently did just that. To celebrate, some of restaurateur Richard Sandoval's all-time favorites are back on the menu through the end of August. Stop by to try throwback dishes like roasted carnitas, shrimp- and cheese-stuffed chiles rellenos, and chile-coffee rubbed carne asada.
Lunch is off the table at Tables.
Tables/Facebook
News that the iconic DJ brunch at Table 6
on Corona Street is no more...for now
left many Denver musicians, creatives and neighbors feeling the loss of a longstanding tradition. Over at Tables on Kearney
, there's a similar story: The restaurant recently announced its last lunch service
. The good news: Both are still open for dinner.
Tacos Selene
Tacos Selene and Neveria Chuchin are a perfect pair.
Molly Martin
, at 15243 East Sixth Avenue in Aurora, has some of the best barbacoa and al pastor in the metro area, and now there's an extra reason to stop by: The owner's sister opened Neveria Chuchin
a couple of doors down in November 2020. The ice cream shop sells a huge variety of agua frescas, malteadas (shakes) and endless combinations of fruit, cream, chamoy and chocolate; you can even get a massive banana split. If you're not already full from your taco feast, there are also savory items, including elote chorreado — an overflowing cup of nacho cheese and corn on top of tortilla chips.
