Five Places to Drink Tiki Cocktails This Weekend

August 6, 2021 7:52AM

Sip from a conch shell in Boulder.
click to enlarge Sip tiki cocktails indoors or on the hidden back patio at Adrift. - MOLLY MARTIN
“We could all use a vacation.” That's one of those common phrases that is just straight-up true. But you can’t always get away, and Denver is pretty far from any actual tropical islands.

But we’re not far from five places where tropical drinks are the star. So break out that Hawaiian shirt, put on your favorite sunglasses, and head out for cocktails that are heavy on the rum and beach vibes.

Adrift
218 South Broadway
You can’t talk tiki in Denver without starting at Adrift, which has been open since 2012 and got a makeover and new ownership in 2016 after being purchased by Paul Tamburello and Loren Martinez of Little Man Ice Cream. In May, Adrift launched a new summer menu with items like jerk chicken bao buns and a giant tomahawk steak platter that serves two to three. There are some solid happy hour deals ($4 mystery shots? Sure!) and a tiki cocktail selection that's the best in town, offering everything from the classic piña coladas, mai tais and daiquiris to creations like the Missionary’s Downfall, made with two types of rum.
click to enlarge Vinyl records and random knickknacks abound at the Electric Cure. - THE ELECTRIC CURE
The Electric Cure
The Electric Cure & Velvet Lounge
5350 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater
While Adrift is a Denver tiki OG, this place — "motto: drink run, be weird" — is brand-new. In fact, the grand-opening party is tonight, August 6. Co-owners Lexi Healy and Veronica Ramos are industry vets, but this is their first venture as owners. Expect velvet art, lots of oddities, and drinks like the Casa Bonita Cliff Diver, with mezcal, Flor De Cana seven-year rum, pineapple, lime, cacao, banana and toasted coconut.

Tiki on Main
836 1/2 Main Street, Louisville
Located behind Bittersweet Cafe, this outdoor summer pop-up is open Thursday through Sunday and has live music on Friday and Saturday nights, as well as a silent disco at 9 p.m. on Saturdays. Kebabs are served from an outdoor grill, and the cocktail lineup includes daiquiris and rum punch. Reservations are available but not required.
Sip from a conch shell in Boulder. - JUNGLE/FACEBOOK
Jungle
2018 10th Street, Boulder
This tiki bar brought the tropics to Boulder when it opened in the summer of 2019. Along with offering burgers, chicken sandwiches and other snacks (the jerk marinated chicken tenders pair really well with strong, fruity cocktails), this place emphasizes creative cocktail serving-ware. Watch for the Rock Out With Your Conch Out served in a shell-shaped vessel and a piña colada in a cream-of-coconut can.

Pug Ryan’s Tiki Bar
150 Marina Drive, Dillon
If you can’t stand the idea of drinking tropical cocktails without an actual beach nearby, this is your best (only?) option in Colorado. Pug Ryan’s Brewing Company’s seasonal pop-up at 9,000 feet sits on the shores of Lake Dillon. It’s open May through September and has all the classics, as well as a selection of beer on tap and in cans. The sea breeze may be a little different up here, but the Rum Runners and Dark and Stormys will make you forget that you’re landlocked...for a little while, anyway.
