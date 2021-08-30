Social Sightings: A New Wings Spot Is Coming to Colfax, and More

Monday mornings can be tough, but this series goes down easy. Social Sightings is a quick look at interesting food tidbits we've recently spotted; they should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Fans of the wings at Crush Pizza & Tap, this one's for you: Crush Wing & Tap is coming soon. The new concept is opening in the former home of The Elm, at 5001 East Colfax Avenue, where it will serve up wings with over fifteen sauce flavors, plus pizza, sandwiches, loaded fries and more.
Whole fish, two ways, at Woody's Wings N Things.
A few weeks ago, we told you to put Woody's Wings N Things in Westminster on your culinary short list
— not for wings, but for the binder full of Asian specialties. We recently went back for more of the many dishes on offer including the whole fish, available two ways: Thai-style fried and crispy with a sweet-and-sour sauce, and steamed Chinese style with ginger, scallions and soy sauce, stuffed with mushrooms and pineapple. This is your sign to get to Woody's already — seriously.
Bottle Shop 33
on South Gaylord Street is filled with treasures for the home bartender, from vintage glassware to locally owned spirits and a rotating selection of cold canned wine and cocktails that are ideal for Labor Day weekend parties in the park. One problem: Parking on this busy street can be a pain. But now those in the know (aka you) can pop in and out for a booze run easily, thanks to new parking spaces available behind the shop; just head down the alley to find them. Cheers!
Edgewater Public Market
is home to the only Ethiopian eatery in west Denver. but even if you don't live in the area, you can take a taste of Konjo Ethiopian Food
home with you. It's now offering four of its Ethiopian essentials in bottles, available in-store or online: spicy seasoning blends mitmita and berbere, Awaze hot sauce and kib-eh (clarified butter).
The first Burmese eatery in the state is now on wheels: Urban Burma, which is located inside Mango House
international food hall on East Colfax in Aurora, has purchased a food truck and will be popping up in more locations around town. Be on the lookout for a taste of tea leaf salad, Burmese curries and more.
