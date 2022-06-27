Support Us

Social Sightings: Our Food Editor Dishes Up Six Favorite Recent Bites

June 27, 2022 6:57AM

Little Arthur's Hoagies continues to impress.
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

We first told you about Little Arthur's Hoagies pop-ups back in September. Since then, chef/owner AJ Shreffler has left his full-time gig at Bar Dough to pursue his Philly-style sandwich dreams full-time. He's been doing a lot more pop-ups, primarily at King of Wings while its kitchen remains closed following a fire last December (it's hoping to reopen mid-July). We recently got to bite into the Vinny Vennuto, loaded with shaved ribeye, broccoli rabe, roasted red peppers, fried onions and "Italian cheese whiz" made with provolone, Fontina and parm. The verdict: Get your hands on one of these sandwiches ASAP. Have other sandwich shop recommendations? Email [email protected].
Instagram: @littlearthurshoagies
click to enlarge MOLLY MARTIN
Molly Martin
The burger cravings continue. We recently served up our picks for the ten best burgers in Denver as well as five burger pop-ups to check out this summer, but this molten cheese-stuffed option earned an honorable mention. Lucy's Burger Bar on Tennyson opened last August and should be a top priority for anyone who's a fan of Minneapolis staple the Juicy Lucy. Also spotted during a recent visit: Owner Michelle "Meesh" McGlone giving free shots (and temporary tattoos) to a pair of friends celebrating their 60th and 58th birthdays together. The good vibes here are plentiful.
Instagram: @lucysburgerbar

click to enlarge MOLLY MARTIN
Molly Martin

The brunch buffet at Safta is back and as glorious as ever. It's $45, which includes coffee and tea (booze is extra) and gives you access to unlimited amounts of hummus, pita, shakshuka, latkes, bagels and lox, pastries and much, much more. If you're looking for a special-occasion brunch option — or you're just really, really hungry — this is the spot.
Instagram: @eatwithsafta
click to enlarge MOLLY MARTIN
Molly Martin

Noodles Express on Colorado Boulevard nearly closed earlier this year, but managed to renegotiate its lease and stick around after an outpouring of support. Losing a gem like Blue Ocean/Little Chengdu in the Tech Center is a great reminder to visit spots like these, and visit often. On a recent trip back to Noodles, the owner recommended the twice-cooked pork, and it's another winner, studded with tingly Szechuan peppercorns that make it tough to put the chopsticks down.
Address: 703 South Colorado Boulevard
click to enlarge MOLLY MARTIN
Molly Martin

Denver's longest-running cheese shop got a new owner last August. We recently heard more of Lisa Morris's story on how she became a fromage pro after years of working in accounting, and she, of course, also offered up a cheese recommendation. This stunner is the Langres AOP Germain, a cow's-milk cheese with a pungent aroma and mild, creamy flavor. According to Morris, the indent in the top is intended to be filled with champagne. Stop by the shop and pick some up to try this indulgent snack for yourself.
Instagram: @trufflecheeseshop

click to enlarge MOLLY MARTIN
Molly Martin

Farmers' market season is in full swing, and this haul came from the expansive South Pearl Street edition on Sunday mornings. Some highlights: wine from Palisade's Sauvage Spectrum, pesto from Casa Crobu (which delivers some of Denver's best Italian food, frozen), strawberry grapefruit jam from Yummy Lotus and compound butters from Boulder-based Fireworks. Want to explore the scene? We've got a list of every market happening this summer.
Instagram: @southpearlst
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
