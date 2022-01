Social Sightings: Three New Dishes to Try This Week

French 75/Instagram

Street Feud, which opened in December at 5410 East Colfax Avenue, in the former home of Hank's Texas Barbecue and Solera, is a retro dream. The walls are plastered with throwback magazines and street art-inspired touches, and the playlist is packed with old school hip-hop favorites. The food is playful, too. One of chef/owner Merlin Verrier's newest creations is a play on "some trashy fast food concept," according to an Instagram post. The 2 Shells 1 is a flour and a corn tortilla loaded with cheese, chicken tinga, huitlacoche beans, pickled onions and Becky Sauce (don't worry about what it contains; you'll love it).When restaurateur Frank Bonanno reopened French 75 at 717 17th Street nearly eighteen months after the pandemic shutdown of March 2020, it returned with a renewed energy and an impressive (and fun) menu that landed French 75 on our list of the ten best new restaurants of 2021 — even though it wasn't exactly a new restaurant. If 75-cent prosecco at happy hour isn't reason enough to visit, consider this: You can now opt to upgrade your American wagyu beef tartare with shaved black truffle for $20.Here's motivation to get up a little earlier this week: La Fillette Bakery , the spot at 4416 East Eighth Avenue that already has one of the best breakfast sandwich offerings in town, has added something new. Available smothered in a creamy mustard sauce or not (as pictured above), this savory morning craving is croissant toast (yes, you read that right) topped with ham, chicken, tomato, swiss and two fried eggs.