Social Sightings: Three New Dishes to Try This Week

January 10, 2022 5:50AM

The 2 Shells 1 Taco from Street Feud.
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Street Feud, which opened in December at 5410 East Colfax Avenue, in the former home of Hank's Texas Barbecue and Solera, is a retro dream. The walls are plastered with throwback magazines and street art-inspired touches, and the playlist is packed with old school hip-hop favorites. The food is playful, too. One of chef/owner Merlin Verrier's newest creations is a play on "some trashy fast food concept," according to an Instagram post. The 2 Shells 1 is a flour and a corn tortilla loaded with cheese, chicken tinga, huitlacoche beans, pickled onions and Becky Sauce (don't worry about what it contains; you'll love it).
Instagram: @street_feud
French 75/Instagram
When restaurateur Frank Bonanno reopened French 75 at 717 17th Street nearly eighteen months after the pandemic shutdown of March 2020, it returned with a renewed energy and an impressive (and fun) menu that landed French 75 on our list of the ten best new restaurants of 2021 — even though it wasn't exactly a new restaurant. If 75-cent prosecco at happy hour isn't reason enough to visit, consider this: You can now opt to upgrade your American wagyu beef tartare with shaved black truffle for $20.
Instagram: @french75_denver
La Fillette/Instagram
Here's motivation to get up a little earlier this week: La Fillette Bakery, the spot at 4416 East Eighth Avenue that already has one of the best breakfast sandwich offerings in town, has added something new. Available smothered in a creamy mustard sauce or not (as pictured above), this savory morning craving is croissant toast (yes, you read that right) topped with ham, chicken, tomato, swiss and two fried eggs.
Instagram: @lafillette_bakery
