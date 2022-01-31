Support Us

Social Sightings: The Meal That Got the Hackett Deal Done and More

January 31, 2022 5:57AM

Los Dos Potrillos/Instagram
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Where do you take a football coach you're courting for dinner in Denver? According to Mike Klis, who reports on the Broncos for 9News: Los Dos Potrillos. On January 27, Klis tweeted that Broncos general manager George Paton originally planned to take Nathaniel Hackett to Shanahan's, the steakhouse named after the former Broncos coach, "but Paton was having so much fun w/Hackett, a humorous guy, Paton decided on something less formal." Los Dos posted the "Coach Hackett Special" on Instagram, calling it "the meal that got the deal done" — two tamales and a coin margarita. And fans paid attention: The original location at 8251 South Holly Street in Centennial was on a two-hour wait January 29.
Instagram: @losdospotrillosmexrest
click to enlarge MOLLY MARTIN
Molly Martin
Over at Middleman (3401 East Colfax Avenue), chef Bo Porytko's new Misfit Snackbar menu includes a dish we can't stop thinking about: gumbo dumplings. Stuffed with andouille sausage and shrimp, they're served in a sumptuous broth and topped with finely diced onion, celery and bell peppers (aka the holy trinity of Cajun cooking) and fried okra.
Instagram: @misfitsnackbar
CHICKEN REBEL/INSTAGRAM
Chicken Rebel/Instagram
Westminster, get ready! Chicken Rebel is opening a new location in the Shops at Walnut Creek, 10448 Town Center Drive, in early February — complete with a drive-thru window. After starting her business as a food stand in San Diego, owner Lydie Lovett brought the fried chicken sandwich and loaded tots concept to Denver — first as a food truck, next at Avanti, and then into a brick-and-mortar spot in LoHi in 2020. Now this chick is ready for a flight into the ’burbs.
Instagram: @chickenrebel
