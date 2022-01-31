Social Sightings: The Meal That Got the Hackett Deal Done and More

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Where do you take a football coach you're courting for dinner in Denver? According to Mike Klis, who reports on the Broncos for 9News: Los Dos Potrillos. On January 27, Klis tweeted that Broncos general manager George Paton originally planned to take Nathaniel Hackett to Shanahan's, the steakhouse named after the former Broncos coach, "but Paton was having so much fun w/Hackett, a humorous guy, Paton decided on something less formal." Los Dos posted the "Coach Hackett Special" on Instagram, calling it "the meal that got the deal done" — two tamales and a coin margarita. And fans paid attention: The original location at 8251 South Holly Street in Centennial was on a two-hour wait January 29.
