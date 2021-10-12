First Look: Split Lip's Craveable Eats at Number Thirty Eight

Where: 3560 Chestnut Place
When: Open 4 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
For more info: Visit splitlipeatplace.com
What we saw: Number Thirty Eight is a massive space, both inside and out. When you check in, you're given a wristband that connects with your credit card, so you don't ever have to get out your wallet to order another round. The interior is lined with stalls that function as mini-taprooms for breweries, cideries, wineries and distilleries from all over the state. There's also an in-house cocktail program that crafts seasonal drinks with fun twists, such as the Bag Lunch, a PB&J-inspired concoction made with Old Elk PB Whiskey, Woody Creek Bourbon and Chambord with a mini-PB&J sandwich garnish.
All that drinking and dancing and spiking works up an appetite. Since the venue opened in October 2020, chef Merlin Verrier's Street Feud had served hungry guests. But in September, that concept moved out — it will be opening its first stand-alone location in the former home of Hank's Texas Barbecue (and Solera before that) at 5410 East Colfax Avenue.
Enter Split Lip.
Split Lip got its start as a pandemic pop-up from Ultreia managing partners Adam Branz and Jessica Richter along with David Wright, who previously did all the paella catering for the restaurant. On September 30, Split Lip took over the food program at Number Thirty Eight, bringing a menu of "hyper regional" cuisine inspired by dishes that originated around the country.
While at first glance, the menu seems filled with dishes that are common in Denver these days — hot chicken and burgers, for example — Split Lip steps up the execution. The Mississippi slug burger is described as as being topped with "too many pickles," and it delivers. For $7 you get a thin patty made with beef and breadcrumbs that's covered with a layer of sliced pickle, all on a soft sesame seed bun with a generous amount of American cheese and special sauce.
The ultra-crispy hot chicken, currently available as a sandwich for $12, comes in five spice options including a version made with Hatch green chile, and all of which are made with dried chiles for a more nutty, complex flavor than more traditional takes on hot chicken. Hatch chile shows up again in a Colorado twist on the pimento grilled cheese ($10), which oozes with melted goodness.
Split Lip also steps it up with snacks and sides. A Hawaiian mac salad ($6) is simple, but if you've ever had the pleasure of digging into a plate lunch in the islands after a long day of playing in the ocean, it will immediately transport you back to the beach. Corn ribs ($8), long strips cut lengthwise that still include the cob, may not be a much more efficient way to eat corn, but they are fun — and the version here is slathered in hot honey butter.
The team will also tackle another food that's prime for pairing with drinks: pizza. The slice shop addition will serve up New York-style pizza — starting with the basics, then getting more creative down the line. "We've talked about doing Taylor ham, pastrami, heavy on the Northeast flavors," Branz explains.
Split Lip's playful take on cuisine from other parts of the country reflects Denver's growing transplant population. Whether you like the fact that people keep moving here from other places or not, there's no denying that this is the kind of food you'll indeed crave, and often.