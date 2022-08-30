Stone Cellar Bistro Is the Latest Addition to Olde Town Arvada's Restaurant Renaissance

click to enlarge The yellowtail in the crudo is one of the few menu items not sourced in Colorado. Tom Hellauer

The commitment to farm-to-table is a worthwhile one, according to Alley. "Honestly, it's a matter of freshness to me... A carrot from a farmer that's down the street is ten times sweeter than a carrot you'll get from US Foods," he says. The opportunity to support local small businesses is an added plus. Stone Cellar's mentality results in an ever-changing menu, with Alley and Kerr updating the physical menus for tables nearly every day.

Facing their first voyage through the fall and winter months soon, the Stone Cellar team is planning to get creative to fight back against Colorado's short growing season. "One thing that we're trying to get into right now is a lot of preservation; canning, pickling, even doing things like salt cod for the winter," Kerr says. "[We're trying] to get things at the peak of their season and then preserve them and pull them out when it's time."

click to enlarge The hanger steak features Colorado summer squash, cherry tomatoes and sunflower romesco sauce. Tom Hellauer

click to enlarge The interior of Stone Cellar Bistro was completed after more than a half year renovation was completed, transforming the space which was formerly Mi Tierra. Tom Hellauer

click to enlarge The foie gras parfait showcases Stone Cellar Bistro's French cooking techniques well. Tom Hellauer