Ten Great Takeout and Delivery Options for Kids

So far we can still get takeout and delivery, but while Mom and Dad might relish a tray of sushi or a tub of spicy curry for two, not every restaurant caters to kids' wants and needs. But with staple eateries providing family-style meals, child-friendly portions and food such as fresh pasta with tomato sauce, hamburgers, tacos and more, there's a way for the whole family to "eat out" during this pandemic. After all, kids need good food, too, and these menus have just what they're craving.

EXPAND Fancy burgers like this one and simpler versions for the for the kids are available at Westminster 5280 Burger Bar. Courtesy of 5280 Burger Bar

5280 Burger Bar

4301 Main Street, Westminster

720-887-5970

For some reason, ground beef has been a hot commodity in the grocery stores, so why not skip worrying about a shortage and get your family's burger fix from this Westminster spot (the 16th Street Mall location remains closed for now). Everything, even the bun on your burger, is made in-house, and the menu is packed with hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders and quesadillas, the perfect foods for any young eater. Aside from the à la carte classics, the restaurant has also added family meals, which include daily rotating choices like fried chicken, apricot-glazed pork loin, meatloaf, roast chicken and more. Expect options such as lasagna, chicken pot pie and shepherd’s pie to always be available, as are pints of housemade ice cream. All this can be had daily through delivery or carryout, from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Barcelona Wine Bar

2900 Larimer Street

303-816-3300

A noisy wine bar may not be the best place for child-friendly food on a normal day, but this RiNo spot has adapted its menu to suit the needs of the community. Barcelona has added simple and delicious kids’ choices; expect pasta, meatballs, chicken fingers and bocadillos, those little Spanish sandwiches stuffed with ground lamb patties, pork or marinated portobello mushrooms. Or order something for everyone to share, such as family-style platters of chicken pimientos and paella salvaje with lamb and chorizo. As a bonus if you have any dietary restrictions, the kitchen is happy to work with guests to get you and your little ones fed. Call to make an order for delivery or takeout from noon to 8 p.m. And while you're at it, get a bottle of wine or a few beers added to the tab (for you, of course), since they're currently all 50 percent off.

Bartaco

1048 Pearl Street, Boulder

719-249-8226

For those in Boulder, get healthy Mexican fare for the whole family either by picking up an order or having it delivered. This cash-free chain has outlets around the country, but only one in Colorado, which is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Splurge on a $35 family pack that feeds about four people and includes either tacos or roast chicken. The taco platter lets you choose two fillings from a list of many, among them mojo pork carnitas, Baja fish and portobello mushroom; plus three sides such as spicy cucumber salad, chipotle slaw or street corn. The whole thing also comes with the tortillas and toppings, salsa verde and chips. If you go for the roast chicken family pack, you get the bird plus chips and salsa and three sides. While all this is good for mixing and matching foods, if your child wants something else, take a gander at the dedicated kids' menu that includes quesadillas plain or with beans, chicken or steak, single tacos, fruit skewers and something called an Oaxaca cheese snack that sounds great for any eater regardless of age.

Briar Common has beer for you and food for your kids. Mark Antonation

Briar Common Brewery + Eatery

2298 Clay Street

720-512-3894

Deals on Crowlers of beer for the parents and an inexpensive kids' menu for the children: What could be better? Order grilled cheese sandwiches, a cheeseburger or fried chicken, all served with chips or fresh fruit; or an egg, bacon and home-fry plate, all for $5 or less. Call in orders between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., then pick up your order or have it delivered for $3.99 within a five-mile radius. As a bonus, each order comes with a free roll of toilet paper, so the whole family wins.

EXPAND Whole chickens roast on the Australian rotisserie grill at Chook. Mark Antonation

Chook Charcoal Chicken

4340 East Eighth Avenue, 720-262-5118

1300 South Pearl Street, 303-282-8399

Get a tasty meal everyone in your family will like from Denver's two Chook locations. The deal includes a whole charcoal rotisserie chicken, a large salad and three sides, such as Hawaiian dinner rolls, charred mixed vegetables or celery apple slaw, all for $45. There's a separate kids' menu, too, which features chicken sliders, macaroni and cheese, and roast chicken with a side. Adults can indulge in a bottle of Attimo wine or a Happy Pot, one of Chook's to-go cocktails with a peel-away lid. Get it all through delivery or curbside pick-up from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

LoHi Steakbar

3200 Tejon Street

303-927-6334

Right now this LoHi restaurant is operating on limited hours of 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with a pared-down menu that includes family-style meals for you and your children. A build-your-own-burger setup comes with beef patties, brioche buns, lettuce, guacamole, seasoning, tomatoes, onion, pickles and a salad, all for $45. Or for $25, get spaghetti with meatballs and slow-cooked garlic-laden tomato sauce; this one also comes with a salad and garlic bread. There's also a whole roasted chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables. Call ahead to order.

Parisi

4401 Tennyson Street

303-561-0234

Kids need comfort food, too, and this Berkeley Italian joint has a whole bambini menu ready for them. Each kids' meal costs $6; choices include miniature cheese or pepperoni pizzas; child-sized ham-and-cheese or cheese panini with a side of carrot sticks; a mini cheese calzone (with or without pepperoni) and marinara sauce; and baked macaroni and cheese with peas. Parisi is also offering family meals with lasagna, bread and a Caesar salad for $38 to take home; or a large, four-person pasta feast with carbonara, pesto, pomodoro sauce or Gorgonzola and walnuts for $36. Full-sized pizzas, pints of gelato and even dry goods from Parisi's deli market are also available. All orders are currently 10 percent off the usual price, a move the restaurant made to allow you to tip better to support the staff and to soften the blow on your wallet. Call for curbside pick-up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

EXPAND Goat agnolotti with melted leeks from Spuntino might not be on your kid's list of dinner faves, but luckily the restaurant also has fresh pasta with tomato sauce and mac and cheese available. Linnea Covington

Spuntino

2639 West 32nd Avenue

303-433-0949

Right now this Highland eatery's chef/co-owner Cindhura Reddy is cooking up dishes for kids that include a superb macaroni and cheese and two handmade pastas with either butter and parmesan or marinara, along with a pork meatball add-on. Reddy and co-owner Elliot Strathmann have managed to keep their whole staff working during this time, and you can do your part to support them by adding treats for adults, including to-go cocktails, housemade amaro and bottles of wine. Call or order online for pick-up or delivery from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

There's plenty at Steuben's for kids to love; just be sure to start with a milkshake. Danielle Lirette

Steuben’s Uptown

523 East 17th Avenue

303-830-1001

Get a milkshake to go as a treat for your kid and then order an adult version laced with booze for yourself. Once you've got dessert out of the way, order kids' favorites, such as the perfect grilled cheese sandwich, mini-burger or macaroni and cheese. All meals come with carrot sticks, edamame, cucumbers and fruit. Steuben's Arvada is closed, so make your request by calling the 17th Avenue spot for curbside pick-up, or download the Steuben's app for delivery options. You can also start a text order by texting "STEUBENS" to 33733.

SupperBell

supperbell.com

SupperBell has always had social distancing built into the plan, since it's a food delivery service. Pick from an ever-changing online menu of individual entrees, or go for a family-style setup, which could include barbecue pulled pork, shrimp tacos, or lemon oregano chicken with Greek salad and orzo, all of which have made recent appearances. Each family meal costs between $30 and $36, and the single-serving menu includes kid-friendly items such as a child-sized calzone and turkey meatballs with pasta, both under $8. All meals come fully prepared, packaged with instructions to heat in the oven. Separate sides, drinks and desserts are also available.