Safe and Virtual Culinary Things to Do This Week in Denver

So you're working and, well, doing pretty much everything else from home. A surprising number of food-service establishments around town are also offering various virtual gatherings — from classes to after-work brews to tastings to concerts you can enjoy from the privacy (and health!) of your own home. And there are also things happening outside of your house that you can take advantage of while maintaining safe social distancing. Keep reading for seven of our picks from Monday, March 30, through Friday, March 3.

Monday, March 30

Knowing when to log out of your email is tough when you're working from home — and it's even harder turning off your work brain when your workspace is the same as your sleeping, eating, cooking, TV-watching, hand-washing and gritting-your-teeth-and-trying-not-to-bite-your-roommate's-head-off space. But every day from 7:15 to 7:30 p.m., the folks at Burns Family Artisan Ales are hosting Socially Distanced Drinking on Facebook Live. Tune in and chat in the comments with like-minded beer aficionados about what you're drinking and what it pairs with, and even bust out your fanciest drinking vessel.

We generally don't cover goings-on south of Castle Rock, but desperate times, etc. Plus, how can we resist an online churro-making class? Colorado Springs-based Sweet Addict Bakery is hosting a one-hour class on making the crunchy, sugar-dusted treats at 8 p.m. on Monday, March 30. Tune in to Facebook Live for the free class, or if you miss it, catch it later on Sweet Addict's YouTube channel. If churros don't tickle your fancy (how dare you?), you can also see a robust list of free online classes for gummy bears, chicken curry and Greek tzatziki, among others.

Taco Tuesday is taking on a very different meaning at Taco Block, which will be serving and accepting donations for the Athmar Park community on March 31. Cabellero Jesse

Tuesday, March 31

Get the best tacos out of a shipping container this town has to offer on Tuesday, March 31, as not-quite-food-truck Taco Block is serving from its setup at Lipan Street and Exposition Avenue near Athmar Park. Starting at 4:30 p.m., you'll be able to get a taco box (to-go box filled with rice, beans, meat, tortillas and grilled veggies that feeds two) at no charge, though the outfit is requesting donations for the needy in the Athmar Park community. Visit the taqueria's Facebook page for details (and mouthwatering photos) and make your Taco Tuesday actually make a difference.

The Mile High City's own self-serve chicken-sandwich chain, Birdcall, is taking a cue from its namesake and bestowing beautiful music (in additional to delicious food) on the people of Denver. Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through April 23, the restaurant's Facebook and Instagram pages will be streaming free mini-sets from local musicians as part of its Birdcall Lockdown concert series. Past artists include Wildermiss and Neoma; tune in at 8 p.m. for your fix of local music — even better if it's enjoyed with one of the joint's family meals or signature sandwiches, which you can order online, pick up from the restaurant and enjoy from the comfort of your own couch.

Wednesday, April 1

While social distancing, when lost wages and a global pandemic seem like the worst April Fool's joke of all time, there is a bright spot: Denver Beer Company is bringing its guided beer and charcuterie pairings into the digital age starting on Wednesday, April 1. From 5 to 6 p.m., the brewery's Facebook page will launch a live tasting and Q&A. Packages start at $35 for three Crowlers and a charcuterie board for one, though you can opt for additional meat boards; pick them up at either taproom (1695 Platte Street or 5768 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard in Arvada) starting Monday, March 30. Delivery ($5) is also an option if you live within a ten-mile radius.

Avanti Food & Beverage knows what's up: The first virtual Smarty Party (its weekly trivia night) is themed after the classic 1986 coming-of-age film Stand by Me — only Avanti's event is appropriately called Don't Stand by Me. From 7 to 9 p.m., you're encouraged to order grub from Avanti vendors Lea Jane's Hot Chicken, the Rotary and Meta Asian Kitchen, as well as beverages from the bar, and settle in for a night of trivia. Bonus: No one can see you frantically Googling the answers when you're sequestered in your own home. (Seriously, though, don't be a dick. First you cheat at trivia, and next thing you know, you're hoarding toilet paper.) Visit Avanti's Facebook page for details.

Spuntino, at 2639 West 32nd Avenue, continues its Wine Corner Wednesday tradition in a new format for you wine drinkers at home. Wine Quarantine Wednesday is the Italian eatery's at-home tasting session taking place on Wednesday, April 1 (and they promise this is not an April Fool's joke). Spuntino owners Elliot Strathmann and Cindhura Reddy will be opening six bottles of "quirky Piedmontese red varietals" and decanting them into six-ounce bottles that you can pick up or have delivered by Strathmann himself if you live close enough to the restaurant. The bottles will come with printed descriptions and you can also get lunch or dinner to go with them (since you're required by law to order food with takeout booze). The full flight runs $26 per person, plus a $6 refundable deposit for the six bottles. Email your Wine Quarantine Wednesday request to spuntino@spuntinodenver.com as soon as possible (since quantities are limited) and you'll be contacted with details.

EXPAND You can't hang out on Birdcall's patio, but you can hang out on its Facebook page this week. Mark Antonation

Friday, April 3

You've said for ages you wanted to learn how to cook, but you just don't have the time. That excuse no longer holds water, and while we wholeheartedly encourage you to support your locally owned bars and restaurants, man cannot live by takeout alone. So tune in to the Seasoned Chef's online cooking classes, which are built around foods you probably already have in your refrigerator. The Friday, April 3, class runs from 6 to 7 p.m. and is focused on Mediterranean food, with the instructor preparing pan-roasted chicken with caper and bacon vinaigrette, veggies and basmati rice, as well as a spicy tuna sauce with olives, shallots, sun-dried tomatoes and capers over pasta. Upon registration ($25), you'll receive an ingredient list and recipes in case you'd like to cook along; otherwise, you'll have plenty of time to ask live questions and take notes. Visit the school's website for its complete class schedule; upcoming offerings include handmade pasta and gnocchi, international street food and baking at altitude.

If you'd like to have an event listed here, as long as its virtual or otherwise safe for the public according to current regulations, send us the details to cafe@westword.com.