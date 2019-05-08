A New Taqueria Comes to Federal Boulevard

Change comes slowly to the restaurant scene on Federal Boulevard, despite the rapid pace of gentrification of its neighborhoods, the near-constant road construction and the shifting demographics. Noodle shops occasionally change names and owners; Mexican eateries get a fresh coat of paint or some new furnishings. But a new restaurant build is rare.

So spotting the Taqueria El Grillo sign go up at 410 South Federal Boulevard (a block south of Alameda Avenue) felt like spotting a rare bird. To those who live and work along Federal Boulevard, the name is familiar: The Rodriguez family has been serving tacos and other Mexican food from their food truck of the same name for several years. Now they've expanded with a full roster of breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

El Grillo took over a former car dealership.

El Grillo took over a former car dealership; the service bays in the building have been converted into a spacious dining room, and the kitchen is all new. More than a dozen taco varieties are available, from asada and barbacoa to buche and tripa. There are also burritos, tostadas, nachos and plated entrees, including stuffed sopaipillas, steak Tampiqueña and camarones a la diabla. Breakfast options include burritos stuffed with egg, potato, beans and breakfast meats, and heartier omelets, huevos rancheros and chilaquiles.

El Grillo has its own parking lot; once you park, head for the door on the right that leads into the dining room and order counter. The door on the left may look like the main entrance, but it leads straight into the kitchen.

Taqueria El Grillo is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 303-922-2294 for details and takeout orders.