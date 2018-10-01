Ten Vegan Comfort Food Dishes to Help Welcome Fall

Cooler temperatures and shorter days have us craving comfort food — those warm, hearty, classic dishes that really stick to our ribs. Since today is World Vegetarian Day — and the first day of Vegetarian Month — here are ten great vegan comfort-food dishes in Denver to combat the short days and chilly nights of fall. These plant-based dishes prove you don’t need meat or dairy to have a super-satisfying meal.

Watercourse Foods

Big Rig at Watercourse Foods

837 East 17th Avenue

303-832-7313

watercoursefoods.com

The menu at Denver's most well-known vegan restaurant almost entirely comprises comfort food, from nachos and wings to burgers and a Buffalo tempeh sandwich. But for the ultimate in Southern comfort, order the Big Rig, the restaurant’s take on chicken fried steak. A hearty slab of country-fried seitan smothered in savory gravy is served alongside scrambled tofu and a down-home biscuit.

Enchiladas at Tarasco’s New Latino Cuisine

470 South Federal Boulevard

303-922-2387

tarascosrestaurantdenver.com

Tarasco’s is one of the city's top destinations for authentic Mexican cooking with a focus on the food of Michoacán, but the eatery is also known to Denver's vegan community as a hidden gem for meatless dishes. Vegan options are clearly marked on the menu, including two types of enchiladas that warm the soul, even when you ditch the cheese. Enchiladas de champiñones are loaded with grilled mushrooms, cabbage and red guajillo and green tomatillo salsas, while the enchiladas de calabacitas get their flavor from grilled zucchini and tomatillo sauce.