Tennyson Street lost Block & Larder in January, but a new meat-up spot is taking its place. Fort Worth native Nick Prince will open Post Oak Barbecue at 4000 Tennyson Street this summer, and he's promising real Texas barbecue on this rapidly changing strip.
While Colorado's own barbecue style is evolving (more on that below), joints along the Front Range offer everything from Kansas City style to Carolina style and other regional specialties. But Texas ’cue has been in short supply.
Says Kristie:
Looks like we may finally get some Texas brisket here.
Replies Joe:
Will Texas barbecue be any better than the other disappointing barbecue around town? I'll try it, but I'm not getting my hopes up. Where can I find good barbecue in Denver?
Adds Jared:
I wish them well, but bbq joints on that street have not typically done well there in the last several years.
And Anthony concludes:
Oh, man! I was hoping it was gonna be a hot goat yoga studio, an organic soy water smoothie shop, or maybe a free range tea shop. I guess BBQ will have to do.
Some diners may be disappointed by Denver's barbecue scene, but we've never been disappointed by Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que, which just won our Best Barbecue Restaurant (again).
The smokehouse competition has gotten fierce in Denver in recent years, with a whole new truckload of pit masters bringing their distinct styles — Texas included — to town, but none stands out quite so much as Coy and Rachael Webb's four-year-old joint at 2387 South Downing Street, where the meats seldom last beyond lunchtime. The reason is Roaming Buffalo's dedication to Colorado meats and cooking traditions, combined with Coy's Texas upbringing. If you want good barbecue, we think this is the best place in town.
And other Denver diners agree, giving the Readers' Choice award to Roaming Buffalo.
What do you think of barbecue in Denver? What's your favorite style? Your favorite place along the Front Range? Post a comment or email a note to cafe@westword.com.
