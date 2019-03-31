Reader: Where Can I Find Great Barbecue in Denver?

Tennyson Street lost Block & Larder in January, but a new meat-up spot is taking its place. Fort Worth native Nick Prince will open Post Oak Barbecue at 4000 Tennyson Street this summer, and he's promising real Texas barbecue on this rapidly changing strip.

While Colorado's own barbecue style is evolving (more on that below), joints along the Front Range offer everything from Kansas City style to Carolina style and other regional specialties. But Texas ’cue has been in short supply.

Says Kristie: