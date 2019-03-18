Texas Barbecue Is Coming to Tennyson Street

Tennyson Street in the Berkeley neighborhood lost a chop house when Block & Larder closed in January, but there will soon be a new meat-up spot taking its place. Fort Worth native Nick Prince will open Post Oak Barbecue at 4000 Tennyson Street this summer.

Prince came to Colorado to attend college, and after earning a business degree from the University of Colorado, he worked in the banking business for fourteen years. But childhood memories and visits back to Texas to see his parents made him realize there was something missing in his life. "I missed my Texas barbecue, and I couldn't find quite what I was looking for here," he recalls. "So I taught myself how to make tasty meats."

He started out on a cheap, temperamental smoker purchased at a hardware store, and almost immediately nailed the flavor he was looking for, based on simple rubs, post oak for heat and smoke and quality meat. After entering several barbecue competitions (and even winning one), Prince decided it was time to go pro. "It's a now-or-never type deal," he explains. "I think about barbecue 24/7."