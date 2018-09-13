One of Denver's Best Thai Restaurants Has Closed

Thai Street Food has long been considered one of the best Thai restaurants in metro Denver; a legion of fans have made pilgrimages to the odd little eatery at 11650 Montview Boulevard in Aurora since 2011. Before that, owner Utumporn “Anna” Killoran attracted attention with her kiosk on the 16th Street Mall, where she made each dish to order, creating long lines of customers waiting for a bite of her fiery cooking.

But now Thai Street Food has closed, leaving Thai aficionados hungering for the Issan-style cuisine Killoran brought with her to Denver from northern Thailand.

Thai Street Food was never the easiest place to land a meal. When it first opened, there were a few tables for dine-in customers, but those soon disappeared and service became almost entirely takeout-only. You couldn't just walk in and order, either; you had to call to place your order and then receive a time — sometimes an hour or two later — when you could pick up your food (after hitting the door buzzer to be let in) and pay in cash. The reason for the inconvenient setup was that even after moving from a mobile kiosk to a brick-and-mortar kitchen, Killoran continued to cook each dish one at a time, ensuring vibrant freshness in each bite, even if it meant a wait.