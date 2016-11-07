Seven Places to Find Last-Minute Thanksgiving Pies in Denver

Thanksgiving week has arrived, which means you have three days to finish prepping for the big feast. Your turkey should be well on its way to being defrosted by now, and most of the deadlines for ordering to-go options from restaurants have passed. But if you're on pie duty and don't want to bake, no need to panic: There are still places where you can pick up a locally made dessert, including Milk Market.
The food hall at 1800 Wazee Street is hosting a pie pop-up on Wednesday, November 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be pecan, pumpkin and apple pies available for $35 each; you can also add a pint of Cornicello vanilla or butter pecan ice cream for $9.99. While pre-orders have closed, Milk Market assures that it will have pies on hand for walk-ins.
Here are some other spots where you can pick up pies this week:
Funky Flame just opened its first brick-and-mortar location at 4994 Lowell Boulevard. Its Thanksgiving offerings, which include a sweet potato miso pumpkin pie, are available via pre-order through Tuesday, November 21. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22, for pick-ups, and will have some extra pies and goodies available for walk-ins on a first come, first served basis.
Grammy’s Goodies, at 4601 Harlan Street in Wheat Ridge, will have pies available in its dessert case for walk-ins, with options that include pumpkin, pecan, apple, cherry, blueberry, peach, chocolate cream, banana cream, pumpkin cream and coconut cream. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; you can call ahead to check on availability at 303-422-0380.
This is peak season for Granny Scott's Pie Shop, 3333 South Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood. While pre-ordering has closed, it promises to have most of its pie flavors available at the shop, which will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Katherine's French Bakery, at 728 South University Boulevard, will be open later than normal on Wednesday (from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.), when it will dish out special Thanksgiving selections that include fruit, pecan and pumpkin tarts, as well as Key lime pie and other goodies such as butter cookies, quiche and bûche de Noël.
Legacy Pie Co., at 4000 Tennyson Street, is a fourth-generation family business that takes its scratch-made pies seriously. Pre-orders are closed, but Legacy will have pies for walk-ins and will post updates about availability on Instagram @legacypieco. Thanksgiving week hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
The bakery department at the Marczyk Fine Foods locations on East 17th Avenue and East Colfax Avenue will be stocked with pumpkin, apple and pecan pies this week. The markets are open this week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and closed on Thanksgiving Day.